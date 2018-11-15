Donate Funds or Fowl to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for Holiday Meals

To meet increased need for food during the winter holiday season, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County needs 3,000 donated turkeys and chickens, along with donations of healthy nonperishable grocery items and fresh home-grown produce such as persimmons, citrus and avocados.

Turkeys and other food donations can be dropped off weekdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. in Santa Barbara at 4554 Hollister Ave., or in Santa Maria at 490 W. Foster Road.

Turkeys can best be provided to members of the community facing hunger if delivered to the Foodbank by Friday, Nov. 16.

Four Montecito churches are also collecting birds in Santa Barbara, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. Participating churches include All Saints-by-the-Sea, 83 Eucalyptus Lane; El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road; Montecito Covenant, 671 Cold Spring Road; and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1300 East Valley Road.

Community members not affiliated with these or other congregations are welcome to drop off turkeys at any of the locations.

“Community food donations will help make the holiday season brighter for local families that struggle with food insecurity,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“Many families who are food insecure in our community are one car repair, illness or dental emergency away from outright hunger,” Talkin said.

“These neighbors are even more vulnerable during the holiday season when work slows down for many, kids are not receiving daily nutrition at school, and food needs increase,” he said.

While donations of canned fruits and vegetables, gravy, stuffing mix and other healthy, shelf-stable foods are also welcome.

The Foodbank can leverage monetary donations into much greater amounts of food due to its volume purchasing power, its role as the primary distributor of USDA foods in the county, partnerships with produce growers and distributors that bring in fresh fruits and vegetables, retailers who provide staples like bread, eggs and milk through the Foodbank’s grocery rescue program, and owners of private orchards and gardens that donate through the Backyard Bounty program.

The Foodbank’s Holiday Virtual Food Drive allows individuals to donate food without having to visit a store, by donating funds the Foodbank can use to buy additional food for distribution. The holiday food and funds drives continue through Dec. 31.

If community members have more than 100 pieces of fresh produce available from a home garden or orchard, the Foodbank’s Backyard Bounty program will pick it up. Contact the Foodbank, 805-403-8327 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.