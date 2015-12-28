Donate Life Float In Rose Parade To Note Lompoc Teen’s Gift

Advice

Brice Fabing’s gift of life will be remembered this New Year’s Day, one of the ways he lives on a decade after his death.

The Lompoc teen — he and buddy Mikey Terrones died in a vehicle accident on Halloween in 2005 — will be depicted in a floragraph on the Donate Life float in the 2016 Tournament of Roses Parade on Friday.

“It’s just all coming together. I don’t how or why or why now, but it’s just coincidence that it happens to be the 10th year anniversary of Brice’s death,” said Brice’s mom, Dorine Fabing of Lompoc. “I think that God somehow has some kind of hand.”

The Fabing family has participated in the Donate Life float by helping decorate in previous years.

“The year after Brice died, they told us about the float and how healing it is to come down and do things in their memory,” she told Noozhawk. “We went down and we decorated the float in Brice’s memory. It was just good because my kids could be with other kids that knew what they going through.”

Seeing that donors were recognized on the float, she tried to get Brice included, giving up after five years of trying. A call in early 2015, brought the opportunity, but a communication snafu nearly meant he wasn’t part of the 2016 entry.

She credits Brice and God for making sure the recognition occurs.

“They had some kind of hand in this thing,” she said. “The whole thing was weird.”

The family traveled south in early November to create Brice’s floragraph, a portrait made from flowers.

“It was so hard to do, I can’t explain it,” Fabing said. “Unless you’re really crafty and really good some of them come out really good, some of the them don’t. Brice is probably going to throw a fit when he see his hair.”

The 13th annual Donate Life float, with the theme of “Treasure Life’s Journey,” highlights the importance of donating organs, and organizers hope it inspires others to register to be donors.

In addition to 60 floragraphs, the float will include 24 riders who are organ and tissue recipients, and 12 walkers, people who chose to donate a kidney to a family member or even a stranger.

“The act of organ and tissue donation weaves together a tapestry of donors and recipients, of hope and remembrance, and beloved family and friends who live on through the most miraculous of gifts,” said Tom Mone, chairman of the Donate Life float committee and CEO of OneLegacy.

OneLegacy is a nonprofit organ, eye and tissue recovery organization serving the greater Los Angeles area.

In addition to Brice’s floragraph, the float will include one of his recipients, a rare event that both are reflected on the same entry.

“I will always have a special connection to the Fabing family — I owe them my life. I think of Brice as an integral part of who I am today,” said Calabasas resident Jim Stavis, the man who received Brice’s heart and one of his kidneys. “The Donate Life float for the Rose Parade is a great way to honor his gift and celebrate our 10-year anniversary.

"It will be a special day for both of our families.”

Brice gave the gift of life to three people in addition to Stavis, who gives motivational speeches about his life.

A Henderson, Nevada, man received the teen’s lungs. Two additional people received other organs.

In the coming days, the Fabing family will participate in decorating the float, going to a rose dedication ceremony, watching the parade and attending the Rose Bowl game.

When Fabing meets Stavis, she typically hugs him and leans in close to listen to her son’s heart beating in the man’s chest.

Technology will let the mother experience her son's heartbeat during the parade. ​ As he rides on the float, Stavis will wear an Apple Watch recording the beating heart he received from Brice. The Apple Watch allows users to send their heartbeats to each other as messages, offering Fabing another moment to see and feel her son’s heartbeat a decade after he died.

Stavis hopes their story encourages others to register as organ donors.

"A young man, and a special family, made the decision to save my life by saying yes to organ donation during a devastating tragedy. I hope Brice’s example, and my story, inspires Americans to make the life­saving choice to say yes, be a hero, and donate life," he said.

To register to be an organ donor, go here.

After his death, Brice’s mom heard multiple stories about her and husband Mark's middle son of five children and his generosity to friends and strangers.

And in another way his generosity lives in the family’s effort to ensure some kids have bikes for the holiday.

The Brice Fabing Bikes for Kids was borne from a previous effort by a former city worker to refurbish bikes for youths in the community.

The year after Brice died, Fabing asked the organizer about that effort, only find out he didn’t plan to do it due to funding and time constraints.

“For some reason, Brice was appearing to me, but he wasn’t 17 like he was when he died. He was 12 and he was on his bike near the crash site,” Fabing said. “He just was smiling and he never spoke to me or anything.”

She asked the organizer of the former drive what he thought about soliciting new bikes from her family and a few friends, setting a goal to match her son’s age when he died.

“The first year we got the 17 bikes,” she said.

The next year she did it again, collecting 25 bikes.

“We didn’t know if it was going to grow,” she said. “My thing was just to try to get 17 bikes each year, but then it started growing. I said it would be neat to get to 81 bikes some day.”

Within four or five years they had 81 bikes donated, the same number Brice wore on his football jersey as a member of the Lompoc High School Braves.

For the 10th anniversary of his death, she set a new goal of 100 and they met it.

On the Saturday before Christmas, representatives of several community organizations gathered at the Lompoc Community & Senior Center to pick up the bikes, which first were blessed by Deacon Richard Stalder from La Purisma Concepcion Catholic Church.

Fabing doesn’t know how long the bike drive will continue.

“It’s so stressful. Every year, I keep saying, 'Brice, you’re stressing me out with this bike business.’ Every year weird things happen, I can’t even explain it, but there’s like little miracles here and there.”

Six days before the 2015 giveaway day, they still needed $1,700 to retrieve the bikes from layaway at Walmart.

But one class at Lompoc Valley Middle School chose Brice Fabing’s Bikes for Kids and the Mikey Terrones toy drive as the recipients of a charity effort. The students collect change in small milk cartons, typically getting $60.

Yet, this year’s fundraising drive was overwhelmingly successful, drawing $53 in pennies alone, Fabing said.

In all, they collected more than $500, supplying four bikes for the Fabing family effort plus $250 in toys for the Terrones family drive.

“You see things like that and to me you just see God,” she said. “You just see the miracles.”

Another miracle came in an envelope from Commerce-based Paragon Steel, the firm where Brice’s heart recipient works as CEO, with a check for $600.

“I just got the chills,” she said. “That’s when I could hear him saying, ‘Mom, why do you doubt. Here’s your money, quit worrying.’”

New Year’s Day will bring more reflections of Brice and his buddy, Mikey Terrones.

“I’m just really truly amazed and feel so blessed that after 10 years these two boys are still remembered,” she said, noting thousands of dollars raised in their names to help youth today.

“Between them, their memory is still strong,” she said, crediting God. “I’ve just been thankful He still utilizes them somehow. God is still using them, I believe that.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.