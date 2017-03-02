Donate to Cottage Children’s Center, Get Free Pancakes at IHOP

IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will be celebrating National Pancake Day from 7 a.m.-7 pm. Tuesday, March 7, and offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes when they make a donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center.
Cottage Children’s Medical Center is a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Each year, IHOP partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on this fundraising event. Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised some $15 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for young patients.
Local Pancake Day events will be held in the Santa Barbara area at:
1701 State St., Downtown Santa Barbara, 898-1886
4765 Calle Real, Goleta), 967-3030
1114 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria, 566-4926
In San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria at:
212 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, 547-9140
202 Nicholson Ave, Santa Maria, 925-1513
For more information about Cottage Children’s Medical Center, visit www.cottagehealth.org.
— Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.