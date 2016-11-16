Donate to Toys for Tots at Local Rabobank Sites

Rabobank N.A. is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to help ensure that less fortunate children in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria receive a gift this holiday season.
From now until mid-December, customers and community members can donate new, unwrapped toys at a drop box at five local Rabobank branches.
In Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara branch, 33 East Carrillo St.; Cottage branch, 2222 Bath St.; and Milpas branch, 914 Carpinteria St.
Also, Goleta branch, 5956 Calle Real and Carpinteria branch, 5030 Carpinteria Ave.
All donated toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots staff and volunteers.
Visit www.rabobankamerica.com.
— Greg Jones for Rabobank, N.A.