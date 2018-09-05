Donating Blood a Caring Gift on Sept. 11 Anniversary

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office urges community members to make an appointment to give blood on Sept. 11, the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The blood drive — 2-6 p.m. at Sheriff’s Office headquarters, 4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara — is a good way to give back and honor those who perished and first responders who risked and lost their lives to save others.

To make an appointment, visit www.blood4life.org and use sponsor code 1493, or call 805-543-4290.

Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a vacation to Hawaii.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.