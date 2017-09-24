Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Donation Helps Pirate YFL Maintain Goal of Player Safety

SYV Youth Recreation presents league with check for $6,649.56

Santa Ynez Valley Pirate Youth Football & Cheer Take Support From SYV Youth Recreation to House.
Santa Ynez Valley Pirate Youth Football & Cheer Take Support From SYV Youth Recreation to House. (Pirate YFL)
By Art Mercado for Pirate YFL | September 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Pirate YFL has received a $6,650 grant from SYV Youth Recreation that will support Pirate YFL's commitment to Youth Football and Cheer in the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as its commitment to player safety.

Pirate YFL has purchased new Riddell helmets and faceguards, mats for cheerleaders, and helps pay for EMTs on the field at every game. It also provides certified, volunteer coaches and staff.

"The impact of this donation to our program is very tangible," said Art Mercado, Pirate YFL Board president.

"Most of our helmets were almost 10 years old, and we are required to replace them. The cost is so prohibitive, we would not be able to do this for our kids without the help of organizations such as SYV Youth Recreation."

SYV Youth Recreation awards grants through a competitive application and review process. It is an organization that raises money to fund youth recreation in the Santa Ynez Valley and has been operating since 1955. Find more information at www.syvyr.com.

— Art Mercado for Pirate YFL.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 