Donation Helps Pirate YFL Maintain Goal of Player Safety

Pirate YFL has received a $6,650 grant from SYV Youth Recreation that will support Pirate YFL's commitment to Youth Football and Cheer in the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as its commitment to player safety.

Pirate YFL has purchased new Riddell helmets and faceguards, mats for cheerleaders, and helps pay for EMTs on the field at every game. It also provides certified, volunteer coaches and staff.

"The impact of this donation to our program is very tangible," said Art Mercado, Pirate YFL Board president.

"Most of our helmets were almost 10 years old, and we are required to replace them. The cost is so prohibitive, we would not be able to do this for our kids without the help of organizations such as SYV Youth Recreation."

SYV Youth Recreation awards grants through a competitive application and review process. It is an organization that raises money to fund youth recreation in the Santa Ynez Valley and has been operating since 1955. Find more information at www.syvyr.com.



— Art Mercado for Pirate YFL.