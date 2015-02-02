Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:58 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Installs Donation Meters in Effort to Reduce Aggressive Panhandling

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | February 2, 2015 | 7:42 a.m.

A new effort to reduce aggressive panhandling in Santa Maria is now under way.

panhandling
A meter outside a Santa Maria business accepts donations to support services for the homeless. (City of Santa Maria photo)

Designated parking meters — converted to accept donations for services for the homeless — are being installed at various locations where panhandling is most prevalent. The objective of this program is to redirect money that the general population is giving to panhandlers to those agencies that provide services directly to the homeless.

The pilot program is a partnership among the City of Santa Maria, the Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria, the Central Coast Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army of Santa Maria. Money collected from the meters are used by those three nonprofit organizations to provide bedding, food-related services and treatment programs.

Meters are installed at various locations known for chronic panhandling, including the drive-through lane of the McDonald’s restaurant at Broadway and Fesler, at the J.C. Penney’s shopping center, near the FoodsCo, as well as other locations.

Making a donation by way of one of the donation meters provides an opportunity to help those less fortunate. It is fast, convenient and private, and the program tells residents and visitors that the community is actively looking for solutions to help the homeless.

With the public’s support, over time the program is anticipated to generate modest revenue for programs that emphasize help for those who are truly homeless, rather than handouts. Many panhandlers are not homeless.

The meters are the city’s latest effort to curb panhandling. In mid-2014, the City Council adopted an ordinance to regulate aggressive solicitation. Santa Maria followed the cities of Lompoc, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara in adopting rules against aggressive panhandling. Similarly, a number of communities on the Central Coast, state and the nation also use modified parking meters as “donation stations” for residents that feel compelled to give money to help others in need.

Good Samaritan Shelter serves as the program’s fiscal agent. This includes the collection of funds from the meters, and the distribution of proceeds to the partner agency groups. The city receives no money from this program as all the proceeds go directly toward nonprofits that help support homeless services.

The city website contains a webpage with information and a video about the homeless donation meter program. Anyone interested in making donations also may leave their contact information on a voicemail at the city at 805.925.0951 x800.

Questions may be directed to the City Manager’s Office at 805.925.0951 x372.

— Mark van de Kamp is a spokesman for the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 