Donation Of Tourniquets Credited With Helping Stabbing Victim in Lompoc

A donated tourniquet helped Lompoc officers save the life of a 23-year-old stabbing victim Sunday afternoon, Lompoc police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Maple Avenue at 3:07 p.m. for a report of a fight involving 20 people in the street and one stabbing victim.

Police found the stabbing victim bleeding profusely after suffering knife wounds to his upper torso so officers used a tourniquet to provide “likely lifesaving aid” to the victim, city officials said.

“Each Lompoc police officer is equipped with a tourniquet, provided last year by the Lompoc Police Foundation,” city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said. “Sunday’s incident marks the second time Lompoc police have used the donated tourniquets to save a life.”

An officer first used a tourniquet in July to assist a shooting victim, Scroggin added.

A medical helicopter took the stabbing victim, whose name was not released, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The stabbing remains under investigation and no arrests have been made, Scroggin added.

Anyone with information on the stabbing may submit information via the Lompoc Police Department mobile app or by calling 805.736.2341.

