Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Still Seeking Funds for SBCC Men’s Program

Tennis

The Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons are serving up one more fundraising drive to reach the goal of $90,000 to support the SBCC men's tennis program for three years.

The Patrons have raised $60,000.

"If we raise $30,000 by March 31, then matching funds will add $15,000 to achieve the goal," said CathyAnn Simon of the Tennis Patrons. "The annual budget to run the team is $30,000. If all goes well, after raising $90,000 that will support the team for three years, SBCC will take over this financial commitment."

Through the efforts of the Tennis Patrons, SBCC brought the program back this season after a two-year hiatus. The organization recently honored Randy Moharram, the coach for the men's and women's teams.

For information on making a donation to SBCC men's tennis, click on Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

