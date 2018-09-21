Donations, Help Still Sought for Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down

Organizers seeking hair stylists, barbers, T-shirt sponsors, pet food and more for Oct. 20 event in Santa Maria

With the seventh annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down a month away, organizers have put out a plea for services and supplies they still need, including donations of new clothing and hair stylists willing to volunteer their time.

The event offers a wide assortment of services and assistance to veterans, especially those who are homeless, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Homeless veterans receive hot food, showers, clothing, hygiene items and medical examinations.

All veterans also will have access to more than 100 service providers offering social services, legal aid, resume-building, job opportunities and more.

Starting Sept. 26, organizers will collect new clothing items on Wednesdays between noon and 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The collection will occur between noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.

Drivers should enter the Fairpark through Gate 5 at the corner of Stowell Road and Depot Street where signs at the auction barn will guide donors.

New items needed before Oct. 20 include new bath towels (not beach towels); wash cloths; blankets; toothbrushes and toothpaste; new men’s and women’s T-shirts; underwear; shoes; baby diapers; small size shampoo; bar soap and hangers.

Also needed are wet and dry cat and dog food; nylon buckle collars, and 6-foot-long leashes for the Veteran Pet Zone where vaccinations and exams will be provided for veterans' four-legged friends.

California Highway Patrol officers will be on hand at the collection drop-off to help unload donations.

Additionally, Veterans Stand Down is in need of hair stylists and barbers to provide haircuts during the day of the event. Stylists and barbers willing to donate their time on Oct. 20 must pre-register by calling 805.346.8402.

Other ways community members, nonprofit groups or businesses can help include sponsoring volunteer T-shirts or providing a variety of snacks, such as granola bars and juice, for veterans during the day of the event.

Pre-registration is now online, by clicking here, for veterans wanting to sign up for the day.

Once again free transportation will be provided to and from the event for veterans, with bus pick-ups in Santa Barbara, Isla Vista, Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc.

Schedules are available online here.

The 2017 Veterans Stand Down event served 524 veterans, including 158 people identifying themselves as homeless. More than 650 volunteers worked the event.

For more information, as well as registration forms, visit the website here.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.