Donna ‘Doni’ Ueland of Santa Barbara, 1956-2018

Posted on February 28, 2018 | 1:12 p.m.

Source: Michael Yamasaki

Donna “Doni” Ueland, 61, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and dear friend, died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2018, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara.

Doni was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early January and bravely battled this ravaging disease.

On Dec. 10, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI, Donna Alicia Yamasaki was born to Shigeo and Donna Yamasaki. Doni is the second of eight children, and she moved with her family to Goleta, CA, in 1973, graduating from Dos Pueblos High School in 1975.

Doni went on to graduate from the Santa Barbara City College nursing program and worked as a registered nurse fulfilling her passion to help others.

Doni saw the beauty in life and in nature. She loved the mountains, camping, calligraphy, reading books, practicing tai chi, cheering for the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers, and traveling to exotic places such as China, Hawaii, and Jamaica.

Doni had an engaging personality with a beautiful smile, and she was always interested in learning and understanding more about the world and those around her.

She listened intently to others and made conversations a wonderful experience and often followed up with a personal note or meaningful gift.

Doni is preceded in death by her father Shigeo Yamasaki. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Randy Ueland; her mother Donna and John Giordano; her siblings: Monica Yamasaki and Tim Lewis; Kim and Chuck Hudson; Teri and Mike Gauthier; Tim and Laura Yamasaki; Mike and Kate Yamasaki; John and Tera Yamasaki; Karen and Keith Garl; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog Willow and cat Ki-yay.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 9, followed by a celebration of life, Hawaiian attire.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 509 E. Montecito St., Ste., 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, or by visiting the website www.vnhcsb.org.

We thank all the staff at Serenity House for their excellent support and care.

Although we are in great pain and miss you dearly, Doni, we thank you for the garden of beautiful memories you have left behind to provide solace.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” — Author Unknown.

We love you more Doni!

— Michael Yamasaki