Donna Feazelle Appointed to CASA Board of Directors

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County announces the appointment of Donna Feazelle to its Board of Directors.

“It is always exciting to welcome new members to the board, who bring with them a fresh perspective and a different personal approach," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA. "I know that Donna's service will provide tremendous benefits to the board and organization as a whole. Serving on the board of a thriving nonprofit like CASA requires dedication, time and a commitment to making an impact on the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community. We are incredibly grateful for the service of our board members for providing their time and talents to strengthening our organization."

Feazelle is a native Californian who retired in 2012 after 37 years as an administrative assistant at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

Growing up in Santa Barbara, Feazelle attended local schools. Shortly after graduating from high school, she met and married her husband of 40 years, John Feazelle. Together, they have two grown daughters and five grandchildren.

Feazelle has a bachelor of arts degree in sociology with a minor in criminal justice from Chapman University. She is past president of the Rotary Club of Buellton, has served as secretary of the Juvenile Justice/Delinquency Prevention Commission, is a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition (dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing and reducing substance abuse among youth), serves on the Board of Managers for the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA and is the advisor for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Interact Club.

As a new CASA board member, Feazelle said she looks forward to helping make a difference in the lives of children at risk.

The goal of CASA is to prevent abused, neglected and abandoned children from becoming lost in the juvenile dependency system by providing a trained volunteer to advocate for their best interest in the court system.

CASA is accepting applications from individuals who are interested in becoming Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers. Click here to submit a volunteer application.

For more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].

— Tara Gross is an outreach coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.