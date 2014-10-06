Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Donna Feazelle Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara Board

By Amy Bernstein for Hospice of Santa Barbara | October 6, 2014 | 5:29 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Donna Feazelle as a new board member.

Donna Feazelle
Feazelle received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in criminal justice from Chapman University. She went on to work as an administrative assistant at Santa Ynez Valley Union School for 37 years.

In 2012, Feazelle retired and began dedicating her time to volunteering.

In addition to serving as a Hospice of Santa Barbara board member, Feazelle previously served as the president for the Rotary Club of Buellton, secretary of the Juvenile Justice/Delinquency Prevention Commission and on the Board of Managers for the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA. She currently is a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, a CASA board member, and is the advisor for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Interact Club.

Feazelle and her husband, John, have two daughters and five grandchildren.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 700 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.​

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

