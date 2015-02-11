Donna Fisher Elected Board Chair for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has announced the election of Donna Barranco Fisher as the 2015-16 chair of the Board of Directors.

Fisher has worked as a board member with TBCF since 2011, providing fundraising support and developing TBCF’s educational support program for families.

“Having worked closely with Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation for years, I am excited to take on this new role as we move in to a year where we are able to support more families,” Fisher said. “I am so proud of the support we have received from the community, in ensuring that families on the Central Coast may receive the emotional and financial support they need.”

Fisher brings a focus in special education, with previous experience running non-public schools for Devereux Foundation in California, and other non-public schools in the nation.

Fisher has been a resident in Santa Barbara for 15 years. Fisher's 13 years in education in Los Angeles, teaching at The Buckley School, adds to her deep knowledge of education.

Her efforts as a parent advocate for families with children who have special needs have led to training special education teachers within the state of California. Fisher's teacher preparation training in the areas of early childhood education, autism, traumatic brain injury and emotional disturbance have assisted and supported teachers toward greater success with their students.

“Donna has made enormous contributions to Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation,” said Lindsey Guerrero, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s executive director. “She has been involved on a number of committees and has chaired one of our largest fundraising events, Saks & The City. We look forward to benefiting from her insight and leadership as we continue to grow the Foundation and invest in expanding our programs and reach of our services.”

Fisher has also served on boards for CALM, Casa Pacifica, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Jodi House and Transition House.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has 14 board members. In addition to Fisher as new board chair, other members include Nikki Greene, vice-chair; Linda Vannier, treasurer; Michelle Niemela, secretary; Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, immediate past chair; James Bechtel, former board chair; and Melissa Franzen, Kristin Lima, Bibi Moezzi and Rich Schuette. Additionally, new board members recently appointed in 2015 include Jill Gribb Bell, Adam Black, David Edelman and Katina Etsell.

“I look forward to working with the staff, board and the community, to continue our growth in helping families whose children have cancer,” Fisher said.

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Each year the organization serves over 650 individuals. To learn more about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, click here or call 805.962.7466.

— Lindsey Guerrero is executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.