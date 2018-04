Posted on January 15, 2016 | 3:19 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Donna Lee LaBarge of Santa Barbara, California, was born on May 9, 1922, and died on January 13, 2016. She was 93.

A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, January 22, 2016, at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road.

A memorial service is pending.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.