Donna Polizzi

Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Distill My Beating Heart, the Hits and Treats Pour It On in Buellton

Industrial Way a powerhouse of surprising finds with Alma Rosa Winery, Dorwood Distillery, Industrial Eats, Loring Wine Co. and Figueroa Mountain Brewing — for starters

Dorwood Distillery Click to view larger
The author with Dorwood Distillery owner Jay Lockwood at Industrial Way headquarters in Buellton. “At Dorwood, we don’t do tastings, we do experiences,” he says. “We do what it takes to serve the best spirits to be had.” (Keys 2 the Coast photo)
By Donna Polizzi | April 13, 2019 | 11:30 a.m.

Keys 2 the Coast recently set out on a day trip to explore the best places to go in Buellton, a burgeoning haven for great restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries.

With so many options on the Central Coast, it’s difficult to decide what to do on any given day. But be prepared. There is so much to see and do here, even a set plan can lead to an unexpected adventure. So just go with the flow.

The original plan was to check out Loring Wine Co., which is located at 201 Industrial Way, right off of Highway 246 about a half-mile west of Highway 101.

Loring is locally known for its excellent Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, but there is a bigger story. Did you know it has a fantastic chef? It’s true, and April bakes artisan cookies on site to pair with Loring wines.

This was the first time that Keys 2 the Coast had heard of cookies and a wine pairing, and we were delightfully surprised. April’s delicious cookies magically enhance the flavor of the already delicious wine.

You, too, will become a fan when you bite into these unusual cookie concoctions. Some of our favorites are the Lemon Brule, Montmorency Cherry, Mexican Hot Chocolate, and Fig and Gorgonzola.

The concept is definitely a delightful sensation for the taste buds. The cookies melt in your mouth. Who would expect that a burst of flavor from a cherry and vanilla cookie would pair so fabulously with a 2014 Mateo Russian River Pinot?

Wine tasting at Loring Wine Co. is more than just sipping delicious wines. It is truly a savory and sweet experience.

As a somewhat serendipitous bonus, sharing the parking lot with Loring Wine Co. are Alma Rosa Winery, Industrial Eats (which has delicious food) and the surprise highlight, Dorwood Distillery. The experience was a delightful addition to spending an afternoon exploring, dining and drinking fine wine and spirits.

Dorwood Distillery Click to view larger
Dorwood Distillery shares a Buellton parking lot with fellow Industrial Way denizens Alma Rosa Winery, Industrial Eats and Loring Wine Co. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Your day is guaranteed to come alive when you walk into the Dorwood Distillery and tasting room, which are owned by the ever-so-charming Jay Lockwood.

Have you ever been to a distillery? Dorwood Distillery is a wonderful place to taste and learn about small, handcrafted batch spirits. The tasting room is quaint and nicely decorated but, once you start tasting, you begin to realize just how different this is from any other place on the Central Coast.

Not only do you get to meet the maker, the offerings are impressive. Vodka is made from Santa Barbara County wine grapes. Every single batch is handmade, using locally sourced, natural materials. Tastings include whiskey, gin and two different types of Limoncello.

The White Hawk Malt Whiskey has a great smoky flavor, which is surprising since this whiskey had no barrel influence. Instead, it is distilled with Texas and Irish Scotch, in a 100 percent mesquite-smoked barrel. I can only imagine how this would taste served up with some Santa Maria-style barbecue.

The G7 Gin is not your dad’s gin. It also is made with Santa Barbara County wine grapes and is delicious served up hot, like a cup of tea. This tea is guaranteed to put a spring in your step on a Monday morning.

Limoncello is a totally different experience. Think of a sugar bomb straight to the tongue. Most Limoncellos are 50-60 proof, but Dorwood Distillery’s version is a whopping 80 proof.

Its Limoncello has just the right amount of sweet and sour. Imagine a heavenly sip by the pool, while soaking up the sun. It is the perfect adult lemonade. If you enjoy a little spice in your life — and who doesn’t? — the Habapeño Limoncello makes your tongue do the tango! There is no comparison.

Like Lockwood told me, “At Dorwood, we don’t do tastings, we do experiences. We do what it takes to serve the best spirits to be had.”

If spirits and wine are not your forte, less than a block down the street is Figueroa Mountain Brewing’s brewery and tasting room. It features an outdoor patio overlooking huge fermenter tanks that hold the beer, before it’s kegged, bottled and canned. Inside the tasting room, you can sometimes catch the brewers at work, creating some of the most popular beers, like Lizard’s Mouth or the Agua Santa.

The outside patio is a great place to sit when visiting Figueroa Mountain. There is plenty of comfortable seating and it’s fun to sit and eat delicious food at the picnic tables or simply sit around a firepit.

Figueroa Mountain Brewery has more than 20 different beers from which to choose. What’s your pleasure? IPAs, blondes or stouts?

Life is meant to enjoy to the max. Get out there and have some fun on what we like to call the “Industrial Way Crawl.”

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Dorwood Distillery Click to view larger
Dorwood Distillery is a wonderful place to taste and learn about small, handcrafted batch spirits. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

