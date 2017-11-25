Donna Polizzi: Central Coast Embraces a Taste of Cuba in Orcutt

Here & There

I recently stopped at a new coffee shop in Orcutt and was treated to not only a heartwarming and inspirational tale, but a quintessential American success story. Before I go on about the fabulous coffee, allow me to take a quick detour.

The story starts years ago in Cuba, where 16-year-old Arqui Trenado embarked on what would become an exciting journey. Like many boys his age, he started working in the hospitality industry … and like many in Cuba, he dreamed of a better life.

“I wanted freedom and the American dream,” Trenado told me as we drank coffee together at Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café, 4869 S. Bradley Road, Suite 118.

“I learned to speak English, Russian and Spanish, thinking it would someday help me get a nice life.”

After moving to New Jersey, he worked three jobs in the service industry while living with relatives. Those early jobs taught him many important skills that would later land him a position as assistant manager at Dunkin’ Donuts.

Trenado’s ambition, determination and strong work ethic eventually would lead to a promotion to Dunkin’ Donuts' international corporate training store, where he was responsible for training new franchise managers.

What happened next would change his life forever: While on vacation in Miami, a popular destination for many Cuban immigrants, he met his future wife.

On the other side, however, Santa Maria-born Chrystal Tunnell had no idea that her seemingly unimportant overnight business trip to Miami would change her life forever.

Like two stars colliding, the impact of their fateful meeting set in motion a continuous series of life-changing decisions. After meeting, falling in love, and him agreeing to go with her back to California, they settled in her hometown and had a daughter together.

Now 9 years old, their daughter, Isabella, shares that she’s very proud of her dad, but says “I wish he didn’t work so much.”

That’s hard for him to do, though. Trenado came to America not only to escape communism, but to reach his God-given potential.

As the saying goes, however, you can take the boy out of Cuba, but it’s much more difficult to take the Cuba out of the boy. Or something like that.

Anyway, missing Cuba and especially Cuban food, Trenado decided he would start his own business, a restaurant where he could serve up authentic Cuban food for the Central Coast.

In 2013, he and his wife bought a truck, converted it into a food truck and wrapped it with a Cuban image of the city of Camaguey, Trenado’s hometown.

With his usual dogged persistence, hard work and imagination, it didn’t take long for the food truck to become super popular by offering delicious, authentic Cuban cuisine. A fixture at events, fairs, festivals and weddings throughout the Central Coast, the mobile food business kept the Trenados so busy that they decided to add a storefront restaurant — a logical next step.

Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café opened in August and was an immediate hit, known for good food and rich coffee. Trenado already is expanding into a larger restaurant, which will soon be serving dinner, just in time for the holidays.

It’s touching to know the Trenados’ story and to be reminded that America continues to offer opportunity for those with the desire, drive and tenacity to make their dreams come true.

Trenado freely expresses his gratitude for the wonderful life he has built for himself and his family on the Central Coast. His story is really our story. It is America’s story.

So stop in for a rich cup of Cuban coffee or some delicious Cuban food and pastries. I really mean it when I say the coffee, roasted in Cuban style, is the best I’ve ever had.

Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She also is a board member of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.