Donna Polizzi: El Otro Lado a Luxurious Island Getaway in Exotic Panama

Here & There

Congo-inspired art is created by the locals and on display at the Galería Casa Congo museum. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Many of the beautiful birds on the island are so exquisute they look as if they’re hand painted. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The infinity pool is a dream spot to sip cocktails while monkeys howl around you. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

You'll be in the swing of relaxation in no time. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Casa Grande at El Otro Lado is a one of a kind destination. African art graces the private retreat. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

It'a a jungle out there. Explore the wild while staying in luxury. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Standing at the island's edge of El Otro Lado, looking across the bay from the private resort. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Is your passport valid? Now that’s a question that peaks interest.

I believe that life is good, but it gets better with perspective from a 30,000-foot view from an airplane window, on the way to paradise.

For sanity’s sake, we all need to get up and get away on occasion, to clear our heads and gain clarity. To maximize impact, pick a destination completely unlike your daily existence.

Recently, I contacted Montecito Village Travel to book a trip for my husband’s 50th birthday. I wanted to take him somewhere “different.” The representatives recommended Panama ... and it was nothing like what we expected.

We flew into Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. Montecito Village Travel arranged for us to be picked up at the airport, and our guide was waiting the moment we stepped off the plane. She took us straight through customs — which took all of five minutes — and to the VIP lounge, where we waited while our bags were retrieved. Then we were whisked away by car.

Our two-hour drive from the airport was a fascinating look at the lifestyle and culture of the Panamanian people. When we arrived in the quaint village of Portobelo, our driver walked us past the Galería Casa Congo museum to the water’s edge.

There, a boat was waiting to take us to El Otro Lado, a private retreat surrounded by Portobelo National Park. v means “the other side” — we were literally on the other side of Portobelo, on a private island.

Part of what makes El Otro Lado so unique is the contrast of the whole experience. Imagine staying in a luxurious, world-class resort on a private island. We booked the Casa Grande, one of six unique bungalows at this magnificent retreat. Colorful African-inspired art, handcrafted tile floors, and comfortable, bright furnishings can perk up the most jet-lagged soul.

El Otro Lado has created nice walking paths that lead through the unique grounds, which are set within the lush jungle terrain. The work that has gone into creating this magical place is unreal. If you are looking for peaceful, comfortable and beautiful surroundings to relax, El Otro Lado has created a masterpiece.

Daily, there is a special menu offering fine dining, in a gorgeous room full of paintings, sculptures and stunning artwork made by locals. The Pasion Perpetua restaurant, on the property, overlooks the infinity pool and the bay.

Breakfast was delicious. Warm croissants, crispy bread and butter, a generous portion of fresh sweet papaya, green apple, cantaloupe and the sweetest pineapple ever to be eaten arrived first. Our made-to-order omelets were cooked to perfection and served by the wonderfully attentive staff.

Now picture all of this, in the midst of arresting beauty of the deep-green, tropical rainforest. Howler monkeys make their presence known as they swing among the trees, entertaing you while you watch from your balcony.

Many of the brightly colored flowers don’t look real. In the morning, the beautiful exotic birds — which look as if they were carefully painted by hand — provide delightful songs while you sip coffee, listening to the sounds of the jungle.

Immersing yourself in Central America’s raw beauty is dreamlike.

The colors are surreal. Sounds of exotic birds, howling monkeys and the smell of tropical flowers spike adrenaline. It’s sensual excitement on every level. El Otro Lado is unlike any other destination.

There is always a boat and driver ready to take you to across the bay to Portobelo if you want to explore the village. Portobelo may be small, with a population 4,000, but it is bursting with art, history, good food and the sounds of Reggae music. The locals are proud of their heritage and teach their youth how to paint, create art and play instruments.

If you’re hungry, the food is excellent at Casa Congo restaurant. It sits right on the bay and serves delicious fresh fish and Yucca fries.

On the way back to El Otro Lado, ask the driver of the boat to tell you about the San Fernando Fort, which is next to El Otro Lado. Our guide told us fascinating — and apparently true — pirate stories that took place in this stronghold. Long rusted cannons and stone walls still stand in the ruins from the 17th century.

If you are looking for a unique, exclusive getaway, El Otro Lado is beyond compare.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.