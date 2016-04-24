Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:35 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Donna Polizzi: Figueroa Mountain Offers Spectacular Blooms with an Endless View

Flowers may be the biggest draw but there are plenty of other reasons to take a hike in Santa Barbara County’s backcountry

The clash of colors is magnificent on Figueroa Mountain, where the bright golden poppies and bluish-purple lupine stand in rich contrast against the deep green, grassy slopes. (Donna Polizzi photo)
By Donna Polizzi | April 24, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

I’ve had the pleasure of exploring many places in California, and in my humble opinion, the Figueroa Mountain summit in Santa Barbara County, is second only in awe factor to Yosemite National Park. It is definitely one of my favorite places to hike, take photographs and explore.

Figueroa Mountain was named after José Figueroa, who served as governor of Alta California from 1833 to 1835.

The mountain — simply Fig Mountain, as the locals call it — is part of an enchanting mountain range that makes you feel as if the whole world has gone away.

I’ll bet you can relate to feeling like the busyness of life can steal your joy. I personally believe that time seems to slow down on Figueroa Mountain. It will relax you, and the colors are so magnificent that it is overwhelming.

Figueroa Mountain is located in Los Padres National Forest, about 30 minutes north of Los Olivos.

In the spring, the natural beauty of this majestic mountain range is magnified with bright shades of green and huge expanses of orange that rise up, covering the some of the mountaintops.

At higher elevations, the view hundreds of feet down the mountain covered in an orange slide of poppies or bright yellow mustard plants is a sight that everyone should get to see at least once. It may be late April, but it’s not too late to get your fill.

The natural beauty and the size of the mountains is spiritually grounding.

The brilliant colors come from green grass, beautiful oak and pine trees and wildflowers in full bloom.

The spectacular display of orange is our California State Flower, the golden poppy. These poppies range from yellow to deep, fiery orange. The stems have blue-green foliage with four delicate petals that bloom February through September.

Poppies are fragile, and it’s interesting that they close at night and stay closed in windy or cloudy weather and then open in the sunlight.

Figueroa Mountain is easily accessible from anywhere in Santa Barbara County. (Donna Polizzi photo)

My daughter had several reptiles as pets while growing up and the colors of the springtime mountains reminded me of Simba, her female chameleon.

Figueroa Mountain Recreation Area is the perfect place to stop and take pictures. The panoramic views of the San Rafael Wilderness and the Santa Ynez Valley are truly breathtaking.

The clash of colors from the bright bluish-purple lupine and yellow poppies against the deep green, grassy slopes is magnificent. Numerous other wildflowers, such as Dichelostemma capitatum, which is the scientific name for blue dicks; goldfields; sky lupine; shooting stars; and chocolate lily bloom between March and September.

I’ve visited this amazing wilderness area at different times of year, and let me tell you ... the color of the landscape is ever changing.

There are a few little cabins and houses along the way, and I couldn’t even imagine a different type of lifestyle — although I tried. What it would be like to live in the midst of beauty, calm and solitude!

If you go up the mountain, be careful. It’s a two-lane, and sometimes smaller, winding road, and the scenery requires a lot of discipline to not look around.

I found out the hard way that the weather can rise or drop 30 degrees in just a few hours. So be sure to wear lots of layers of clothing, hiking boots, and take lots of water and snacks.

There is no better place on earth to bring a picnic lunch, sit under an oak tree, and who knows ... if you’re with someone you love, you might even notice all of that mistletoe in the boughs above you, right?

At the end of the Figueroa Mountain journey, I highly recommend a stop in charming Los Olivos for a glass of wine on the back patio at Carhartt Vineyard & Winery Tasting Room, the “World’s Smallest Tasting Room” at 2990-A Grand Ave. Or try the Sparkling Vermintino at Tessa Marie Wines’ tasting Room at 2901 Grand Ave.

Be sure to make a toast to the magnificent Central Coast.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys to the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

The panoramic views of the San Rafael Wilderness and the Santa Ynez Valley are truly breathtaking from Figueroa Mountain. (Donna Polizzi photo)
