Donna Polizzi: Harmony Hits All the Right Notes as a Central Coast Day Destination

From roots as a 19th-century creamery town, San Luis Obispo County hamlet is transformed by glassworks and wine

The art of glassblowing is on full display at Harmony Glassworks in the San Luis Obispo County community of Harmony. Click to view larger
The art of glassblowing is on full display at Harmony Glassworks in the San Luis Obispo County community of Harmony. (Donna Polizzi photo)
By Donna Polizzi | June 11, 2015 | 4:48 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Winding up Highway 1, also known as Pacific Coast Highway, and discovering interesting places with deep history and diversity is one of my favorite things to do. It’s a natural wonderland.

If you haven’t taken a drive up Highway 1 on the Central Coast, you are in for a huge treat. The scenery is magnificent. Around each corner is a new discovery.

Montaña de Oro is a unique beach setting with an array of colors that look surreal. Cattle roam the stunning green hills dotted with oak trees, the crystal blue ocean sparkles, and deer feed in the distance. Every mile of the drive is a gift for the soul.

In San Luis Obispo County, nine miles north of Cayucos and six miles south of Cambria, is a tiny, 2½-acre coastal town called Harmony, which was founded in 1869.

Harmony was a struggling village with a creamery in the 19th century, and was home to no more than a couple of dairies that endured many challenges and financial difficulties. Hearst Castle is 17 miles to the north, and William Randolph Hearst often stopped by Harmony to pick up supplies on the way to his ranch.

In 2014, Alan Vander Horst and his family purchased Harmony, and the town is currently undergoing historic preservation and revitalization efforts.

Today, this one-block town, population 18, offers fine wine and incredible glasswork art, created right in front of your eyes.

Harmony Glassworks at 2180 Old Creamery Road is a delight to explore. Owners Victoria and Eric Dandurand have created a one-of-a-kind studio, art gallery and glass-blowing instruction facility. Glass blowing, of course, is an art that has been passed down since the time of the Egyptians.

Eric Dandurand is a master glassblower, and the company represents more than two dozen artists, including Jiří Pačinek from the Czech Republic.

If you like sculpture, Charles Walters from Lompoc is in the studio two days a week, crafting gorgeous paperweights. Walters’ work is also a favorite at Santa Barbara’s beachfront Arts & Crafts Show on Sundays.

The Harmony Glassworks gallery is a feast for the eyes. You’ll see everything from blown-glass chandeliers, paperweights and jewelry, to glass-blown animals like large-sized polar bears and horses, and even beautiful doors.

A short walk away is the prominently situated Harmony Cellars at 3255 Harmony Valley Road. 

Sitting gracefully upon the hilltop, Harmony Cellars features magnificent views of the quaint little town. Its’ a working winery, with a tasting room and gift shop, owned by Kim and Chuck Mulligan.

They produce approximately 7,500 cases per year and have a stately barn on the property for aging and storing their fine wines. The 2013 Chardonnay is 100 percent oak-aged chardonnay with a perfect balance of tropical fruit, buttery oak and citrus, with hints of vanilla.

My favorite was the 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon. Featuring dark cherry notes with a smooth finish, it was delectable! It’s no wonder that it received Best of Show status in 2012 in Florida.

During the final taste, I learned that if the grapes aren’t from Portugal, the proper name is Fortified Wine. If you’re a fan, Harmony Cellars’ Treble is truly the grand finale of the tasting. Made with Syrah grapes, it is perfectly paired with nuts or chocolate.

After views like this, and savoring a delicious glass of port or fortified wine, who needs dessert?

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys to the Coast, a Central Coast travel resource providing members with a customized list of recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

