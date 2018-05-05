Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:22 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Donna Polizzi: Lompoc Beckons with Its Wine Ghetto, Jalama Burgers and a Special Sauce

Windswept Jalama Beach County Park provides endless vistas and delicious food, while wineries up their game with liquid gold

The gorgeous wind-swept coastline at Jalama Beach County Park near Lompoc. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Jalama Beach County Park offers trails as far as the eye can see for a day of sun catching and nature walks. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The quirky Jalama Beach Store. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The home of the famous Jalama Burger. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

A delicious cabernet sauvignon at AVE wine tasting room in Lompoc’s Wine Ghetto. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The most flavorful infused oils you’ll ever taste! (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

By Donna Polizzi | May 5, 2018 | 4:10 p.m.

Lompoc is one of the Central Coast’s most delightful cities. Many of the locals know it as a place to go wine tasting and sky diving, but you may not know that it’s one of the best places to watch a sunset and hike trails along the coast. It’s also home to the world-famous Jalama Burger at Jalama Beach County Park.

Surrounded by Vandenberg Air Force Base and private ranches, Jalama Beach is the only public beach between Gaviota State Park and Surf Beach, near Lompoc.

The beach has a rich history dating back to the Chumash Indians, and it’s seen many changes through the years. Jalama Beach County Park was once an oil field that was donated to Santa Barbara County in 1943.

To make your way to Jalama Beach, you’ll cruise scenic Highway 1 and take Jalama Road for 14 miles, where you’ll catch unique glimpses of Lompoc’s coastal scenery around every twist of the road. As a matter of fact, this road has been featured in several automobile commercials and Hollywood films.

Once you arrive at the beach, Jalama Beach Store & Grill has everything you’ll need for a picnic. It also has the famed Jalama Burger, which is served at the restaurant on the right side of the store. Open daily, there’s a quaint little area to eat, with a wonderful view overlooking the ocean.

The magic about this place truly lies in its burger. Make it a point to arrive with an appetite! With a size you’ll never forget, crispy onion rings on the side and Grandma’s Special Sauce, the Jalama Burger is definitely a must.

This special little diner opened in 1978, when Kathleen and Don Eittreim first started making burgers at the store for visitors. The couple probably never would have guessed that a version of their burger sauce eventually would be used on one of the world’s most famous fast-food chain burgers.

Ray Kroc, the then-owner of McDonald’s, would frequent Jalama Beach Store & Grill and declared the Jalama Burger one of the best burgers he had ever eaten! When he introduced himself to Kathleen Eittreim and asked about the recipe, with disbelief she responded, “Yeah, and I’m Zsa Zsa Gabor!”

This only added to the burger’s legend.

Explore Jalama Beach and you will discover majestic cypress trees lining the coast, tide pools and long stretches of clean, white sand. The beach is dog friendly, with a playground right by the shore. You can also park an RV and camp at this beautiful county park.

The Lompoc Wine Ghetto is another fabulous place to visit. Don’t let the name fool you; this is a unique collection of some of the best wineries on the Central Coast.

AVE Winery is one of those gems, located just off Highway 246 in the back hills of Lompoc. The Lompoc tasting room at 300 N. 12th St., Suite 1E, is lovely and allows you to sit and enjoy cheese, crackers and charcuterie with your tasting.

The tasting room does a great job of setting a laid-back atmosphere for its guests. There is a patio with tables outside, which is a great spot to enjoy the view of the beautiful, surrounding mountain range.

AVE also makes various flavored olive oils, such as garlic, jalapeño, lemon, orange and a favorite, Tandoori Masala. These are great bread dips to complement your wine.

With a Jalama Burger for lunch and an afternoon at AVE, Lompoc is well worth the stop.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

