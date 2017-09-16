Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:07 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Lovers Point State Marine Reserve Displays the Best of Monterey Bay

Breathtaking views and tasty dining options give Pacific Grove a unique experience for Monterey visitors

The park at Lovers Point State Marine Reserve in Pacific Grove offers some of the most best views in Monterey Bay — with a vibrant contrast of bright blue sky and turquoise water.

(Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1619 > of 4
Lovers Point rock staircase is worth the climb.

(Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1620 > of 4
The Beach House at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove is know for its Firecracker Shrimp and Pot Pie.

(Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1621 > of 4
The Monterey Peninsula is one of the most beautiful areas in the world.

(Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1622 > of 4
 
By Donna Polizzi | September 16, 2017 | 1:45 p.m.

Having wined, dined and explored up and down California’s coast, Lovers Point State Marine Reserve in Monterey Bay is clearly one of the most scenic spots we’ve come across. It is truly a Top 10 travel destination.

Well more than 8 million visitors flock year-round to experience the surreal beauty of Monterey Bay. Huge, thunderous white waves crash onto the sturdy shore and burst over the rugged coastline.

The contrasts of the deep blue sky, crystal-clear turquoise water, whitecaps, and the rich colors of the rocks and boulders make for a stunning, visual masterpiece. With its unparalleled beauty, the beach will take your breath away.

Monterey Bay is well known for its dynamic, vibrant and diverse marine environment and wildlife. You can expect to see kids of all ages out on their surfboards and in kayaks, watching as sea otters swim and glimmer in the sunlight.

Paddle boards floating in the distance, as well as the ever-changing activity, can’t compete or distract from the amazing serenity you’ll find at Lovers Point, located at 631 Ocean View Blvd. in Pacific Grove.

Check out the Lovers Point rock staircase. It’s not something you find every day at a beach, and it’s always great to see the Pacific Ocean and coastline from a higher elevation. Meanwhile, have you heard the adage, bloom where you’re planted? It is baffling and astonishing when striking, green plants sprout and thrive from a mere crack in the side of a cliff wall.

After a long day of sunning, hiking, ocean sports or just enjoying the sea gulls soaring above, you’ll be hungry.

Keys 2 the Coast consistently recommends the Beach House at Lovers Point, 620 Ocean View Blvd. The Firecracker Shrimp and the Pot Pie are scrumptious, and you’ll want to check out the outdoor patio. The patio, which was recently given an update and appropriately renamed The Solarium, overlooks the Point and offers a view that will make you want to linger. The patio seats approximately 30 people so it’s a good idea to make a reservation.

California has no shortage of amazing destinations, and Monterey is my favorite place to explore tide pools. Interesting fish and starfish, also known as sea stars, can been seen in the rock pockets where water and creatures are trapped near the seashore. It’s a treat to see them up close in tide pools, sporting vibrant shades of red, orange, blue, brown and gray.

The Monterey Peninsula itself is one of the most beautiful areas in the world. As waves crash and surge into the rocky coastline, sending sprays of salty sea water towering into the air, you can’t help but gape in awe at Mother Nature showing off.

Be aware that Monterey Bay is a national marine sanctuary. Fishing is not allowed, and taking plants, rocks and even seashells from the reserve will get you in big trouble. You will be breaking the law if you take anything home.

Relaxation is inevitable, with the soothing sounds of waves and Herring Gulls, making their very distinct “keow” sounds, soaring overhead.

Plan your trip, get up and get out there. Lovers Point State Marine Reserve is a great place to start.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 