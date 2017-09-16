Donna Polizzi: Lovers Point State Marine Reserve Displays the Best of Monterey Bay

Here & There

Having wined, dined and explored up and down California’s coast, Lovers Point State Marine Reserve in Monterey Bay is clearly one of the most scenic spots we’ve come across. It is truly a Top 10 travel destination.

Well more than 8 million visitors flock year-round to experience the surreal beauty of Monterey Bay. Huge, thunderous white waves crash onto the sturdy shore and burst over the rugged coastline.

The contrasts of the deep blue sky, crystal-clear turquoise water, whitecaps, and the rich colors of the rocks and boulders make for a stunning, visual masterpiece. With its unparalleled beauty, the beach will take your breath away.

Monterey Bay is well known for its dynamic, vibrant and diverse marine environment and wildlife. You can expect to see kids of all ages out on their surfboards and in kayaks, watching as sea otters swim and glimmer in the sunlight.

Paddle boards floating in the distance, as well as the ever-changing activity, can’t compete or distract from the amazing serenity you’ll find at Lovers Point, located at 631 Ocean View Blvd. in Pacific Grove.

Check out the Lovers Point rock staircase. It’s not something you find every day at a beach, and it’s always great to see the Pacific Ocean and coastline from a higher elevation. Meanwhile, have you heard the adage, bloom where you’re planted? It is baffling and astonishing when striking, green plants sprout and thrive from a mere crack in the side of a cliff wall.

After a long day of sunning, hiking, ocean sports or just enjoying the sea gulls soaring above, you’ll be hungry.

Keys 2 the Coast consistently recommends the Beach House at Lovers Point, 620 Ocean View Blvd. The Firecracker Shrimp and the Pot Pie are scrumptious, and you’ll want to check out the outdoor patio. The patio, which was recently given an update and appropriately renamed The Solarium, overlooks the Point and offers a view that will make you want to linger. The patio seats approximately 30 people so it’s a good idea to make a reservation.

California has no shortage of amazing destinations, and Monterey is my favorite place to explore tide pools. Interesting fish and starfish, also known as sea stars, can been seen in the rock pockets where water and creatures are trapped near the seashore. It’s a treat to see them up close in tide pools, sporting vibrant shades of red, orange, blue, brown and gray.

The Monterey Peninsula itself is one of the most beautiful areas in the world. As waves crash and surge into the rocky coastline, sending sprays of salty sea water towering into the air, you can’t help but gape in awe at Mother Nature showing off.

Be aware that Monterey Bay is a national marine sanctuary. Fishing is not allowed, and taking plants, rocks and even seashells from the reserve will get you in big trouble. You will be breaking the law if you take anything home.

Relaxation is inevitable, with the soothing sounds of waves and Herring Gulls, making their very distinct “keow” sounds, soaring overhead.

Plan your trip, get up and get out there. Lovers Point State Marine Reserve is a great place to start.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.