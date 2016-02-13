Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:22 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Donna Polizzi: Magical Monterey Getaway Is Just a Taste — and a Sip — of All It Has to Offer

Using Cannery Row as a starting point for a weekend visit, you may find you’ll never want to leave

No visit to Monterey is complete without a picture of the famed lone Monterey cypress tree on its granite perch along 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. Click to view larger
No visit to Monterey is complete without a picture of the famed lone Monterey cypress tree on its granite perch along 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. (Donna Polizzi photo)
By Donna Polizzi | February 13, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.

Each year, more than 8 million visitors descend on Monterey from all over the world. There is so much to do, that a long weekend exploring the area is only a taste of all that the captivating community has to offer.

February is a beautiful time to visit. The weather is crisp, and breathing in the scent of the famed Monterey cypress trees can make you feel like you’re a world away.

My family and I stayed at a charming place called Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa at 700 Munras Ave. The king-size suite was comfortable, with a cozy fireplace and a distinct Spanish feel.

I bet you would agree that sitting in front of a fireplace with some of your favorite people, sipping champagne and nibbling on complimentary truffles is a great way to bond and relax.

Other than booking the hotel, we had no agenda. This is how the day unfolded:

We started out at the American Tin Cannery Shopping Center at 10 Cannery Row St. in Pacific Grove, just a block away from the Monterey Bay Aquarium and historic Cannery Row.

As we got out of the car, the enticing aroma lured us into First Awakenings Restaurant, at 125 Ocean View Blvd. at the entrance of the mall. The Acapulco omelet was big enough for two people, and so good that I wish I hadn’t agreed to share. First Awakenings’ breakfast menu had some interesting choices like calamari steak and gluten-free pancakes.

We strolled through the mall after breakfast, and Coco, our four-legged friend, was happy since it’s a pet-friendly shopping center. Everyone in our group especially enjoyed the Monterey Bay Artisans’ Fine and Functional Art store and, of course, Candy World. I think they have every type of candy known to mankind, including those hard-to-find choices that we had not seen since our youth.

By early afternoon, we were on Cannery Row. There was so much to see and do, including enticements from the Monterey Bay Aquarium to Austino’s Patisserie to Monterey’s Tasty Olive Bar right across from the famous Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant.

I could ramble on about all of the great spots that we visited, but I must tell you about the highlight of the day.

On Cannery Row, we walked into an awesome place called Lalla Oceanside Grill. The view was breathtaking. We sat down for a drink and met the charming manager, Emmanuel Arrango. After telling him a bit about Keys to the Coast and our mission to find the best places to wine, dine and explore in Monterey, he was kind enough to invite us downstairs to the bar called Angel’s Share Craft Cocktail Bar for a private tasting, even though they weren’t open yet.

I loved this place! When you walk in you experience something like a 1920s speakeasy. It’s laid back and the locals come in and bring their own records to spin on the turntable.

Angel’s Share also makes its own label of barrel-aged cocktails.

The first and favorite sampling was called “Dark and Stormy,” and it was liquid heaven. Rum aged eight weeks in an oak barrel gave this craft cocktail a very interesting smoky, cinnamon and fruity flavor.

It was interesting to watch as Arrango took a torch to a slab of oak on the bar and placed the snifters upside down to capture smoke in the glass before our tasting.

“As the creator I tried to make something no one else has,” bartender Fabian Osornio said. “My goal was to shock the senses with both aromas of spice and the sweetness of sugar cane.”

Mission accomplished is all I have to say.

We enjoyed ourselves so much that we wanted to go back for more, and we booked a reservation for dinner upstairs at Lalla. It was beyond delicious. We started with fresh ahi ceviche with wasabi salsa, served exquisitely on a Himalayan salt block.

If that wasn’t yummy enough, Arrango sent over a platter of succulent lobster nachos that were scrumptious. We all had a wonderful experience and will definitely go back.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t write about the remarkable beauty everywhere you look in Monterey. I’ve just simply ran out of space.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys to the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

