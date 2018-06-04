Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:54 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Donna Polizzi: Morro Bay Is Rock Solid as an Enchanting Paradise and Getaway

Morro Rock may be coastal community’s biggest claim to fame, but town’s restaurants and shops are well worth the visit

Not only does Dorn’s serve a delicious breakfast, it has a lovely view of famed Morro Rock. (Gaby Mendoza photo)

Everything you need at one restaurant: breakfast, lunch, dinner and waterfront views to keep you coming back for more. (Gaby Mendoza photo)

Be sure to order the Dorn’s Sourdough French Toast plate. (Gaby Mendoza photo)

Be sure to take advantage of the craft beer selections at the Libertine Pub. (Gaby Mendoza photo)

Libertine Pub’s wacky ambiance of dollar bills and makeshift menu boards is all part of the charm. (Donna Polizzi photo)

The Garden Gallery offers an endless supply of pottery and botanical beauty. (Donna Polizzi photo)

By Donna Polizzi | April 7, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.

Have you visited Morro Bay lately? If not, get ready for an adventure. It’s a magical place, where you can find sweet spots not just outdoors, but indoors as well.

First and foremost, Morro Rock is a spectacular sight and the bay is gorgeous. Seagulls calling in the distance and seals barking along the water’s edge only add to the charm of the city of 11,000 on the San Luis Obispo County coast.

Are you hungry? Dorn’s Original Breakers Café, 801 Market St., is one of best places to go for breakfast — that is if you like great food and huge portions.

Your breakfast will be so good, yet you’ll wonder why you keep eyeballing all the plates that servers carry past to other tables. If you’re a foodie who likes to try something different now and then, make sure to order the Sourdough French Toast!

If you’re up for a morning cocktail, try a classic Bloody Mary, Mimosa or Red Dog.

The atmosphere alone is captivating, with classic architecture and a perfect view of Morro Rock, right across the bay.

Dorn’s opened as Breakers Café in 1942 and has been a local favorite ever since. There’s something comforting about a restaurant having had just three owners in more than 70 years, all from the past three generations of families.

Embarcadero Street is Morro Bay’s main drag, where you can find unexpected treasures tucked inside the array of gift shops.

The Garden Gallery, 680 Embarcadero St., is a one-of-a-kind, whimsical garden, filled with artistically crafted pottery, benches, fountains and chimes. It’s also a succulent lover’s paradise.

All ages will appreciate the creative and inviting layout of greenery and decoration at The Garden Gallery. Expect a cross between a gift shop and garden, surrounded by an art gallery. Stroll through the different sections of artistic displays and showrooms, while soothing your soul with sounds of water fountains amid lush green plants.

Not far away is Libertine Brewing Company at 801 Embarcadero St., with food, brews and views keep the locals and tourists happy.

Libertine Brewing Company is well-known for its sour beers, but its variety of craft beer will satisfy every thirst. The place also has a pub feel in the front but an upper-class restaurant ambiance in the back.

Only 13 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo on Highway 1, Morro Bay is full of interesting and unique places. Check out the Babylonian Soap Company at 701 Embarcadero St. This enchanting little shop will enthrall you, with beautifully crafted and packaged soaps everywhere.

The founder knows first-hand how important it is to use natural products on sensitive skin, and you will be impressed by the variety of high-quality, natural care products — including hard-to-find paraben- and sulfate-free soap.

Live life to the fullest while you sip, shop and savor all that Morro Bay has to offer.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

