Donna Polizzi: Oso Flaco State Park Has So Much More to Offer Than Beloved Dunes

There is no shortage of hidden gems to visit on the Central Coast, and few are finer than Oso Flaco Lake State Park near Nipomo. The park opens your eyes to some of the small things that we may not notice on a day-to-day basis, and it is a locals favorite in San Luis Obispo County.

What sets the park apart from other natural areas is the fact that it’s located in one of the most unique habitats on the planet. The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes complex is one of the best-preserved dune habitats left.

Did you know that throughout the 18-mile stretch of dune habitat, there are several pockets of small lakes? Oso Flaco Lake is the only one that allows you to see and feel the dune complex up close and personal, while the rest lie inside the National Wildlife Refuge.

The Oso Flaco natural area is perfect for a family stroll or a docent-led hike, and schools love to bring their students out for field trips so they can learn about the different habitats and the importance of protecting these magical places. The fact that it is wheelchair accessible, makes it truly a great place to visit for people of all ages.

You can easily meander through this area on its built-in boardwalk, from start to finish. From the wildlife that thrive there, all the way to the history and culture of the dunes, you really get an array of different information out of Oso Flaco.

Believe it or not, Oso Flaco Lake got its name from the Spaniards who explored California back in the mid-1700s. In their own language, the Spanish explorers named the lake “Skinny Bear Lake.” Why, you ask? Make sure to stop at the local museum, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, at 1065 Guadalupe St. in Guadalupe, to learn the rest of the story.

After reaching a small dirt parking lot at the end of Oso Flaco Lake Road, the Oso Flaco Lake natural area starts its visitors off at the riparian habitat and works its way inward. This is the outer-most habitat of the dune ecosystem, which is a buffer to the lake. The area is eye-popping in that it’s one, enormous, gorgeous corridor of towering tree canopies provided by the Arroyo Willow.

As you pass through, it’s always fun to keep an eye out for raptor nests and other unexpected finds that are a part of Oso Flaco’s niche. It provides shelter for many of the smaller animals that live there.

Beyond the riparian zone, is the lake itself, which you can walk right over on a boardwalk! This is where the hot spot is for all local birders to come see rare birds in flight, hunting for prey or just catching some sun.

Have you ever seen the majesty of a Great blue heron in plain sight? How about a giant osprey swooping down to grab fish out of a nearby body of water? There are even turtles living in the lake!

The boardwalk continues beyond the lake and into the dune brush, where you will find informational boards along the way with tidbits on the Chumash Indians and plant life. This area is every wildflower searcher’s haven. The dunes are home to more than 50 endemic plant species ... they live here and only here in the entire world!

Keep going, and you will hit a rest stop with a picnic table and restrooms nearby. After walking about three-quarters of a mile, you reach the breathtaking dunes, where you’ll find people fishing, picnicking, playing catch … maybe even some dune-diving.

Some say the dunes have a spiritual attraction and can easily draw you in. But one thing is for sure: Oso Flaco is one of those places that you just need to experience for yourself and see how special it is from beginning to end. You’ll be glad you did.

Click here for more information about the area from the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center in Guadalupe.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.