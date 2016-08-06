Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Donna Polizzi: Sandalwood Spa Provides a World-Class Rejuvenation, in Nearby Nipomo

Enjoy a delightful day of being rubbed, scrubbed and pampered, but save room for a delicious dining experience at Adelina’s Bistro

The fragrance of blue gum eucalyptus trees fills the air at Sandalwood Spa at The Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
The fragrance of blue gum eucalyptus trees fills the air at Sandalwood Spa at The Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo. (Donna Polizzi photo)
By Donna Polizzi | August 6, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

Have you been to Nipomo lately? My job is exploring the Central Coast, and sometimes I’m blown away by the places I find.

On a recent visit to Nipomo, in San Luis Obispo County just north of Santa Maria, I was delighted to discover a world-class spa and restaurant so close to home.

First, some background: The Chumash lived in the area for more than 9,000 years, calling it Nipomo, or “little village.” A sea captain named William G. Dana was the founder of present-day Nipomo.

In 1831, the Dana Adobe was built by the Dana family on Rancho Nipomo, a Mexican land grant given to Dana in 1837. The structure later became a stagecoach stop for travelers on El Camino Real between Missions San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The adobe, at 671 S. Oak Glen Ave., was California’s first regular location for mail exchange, and is in the historic National Register of Historic Places.

Fast forward to today ...

A friend gave me a birthday gift card to Sandalwood Spa at The Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, and what a pleasant surprise it was. When the car door opened, the fragrance of literally thousands of blue gum eucalyptus trees, which were planted in 1908, set the mood for a wonderful spa experience.

I have been rubbed, scrubbed and pampered all over the world, and I have never had a better spa day.

Imagine walking into a spa and looking down at a glass floor with smooth stones and a trickling stream beneath. The treatment rooms are relaxing, and the sounds of Zen music and waterfalls surround while strong hands removed enough knots that I’m convinced I left 2 inches taller.

Think butterfly coming out of a tightly wound cocoon. My masseuse, Nick Ledbetter, melted my stress away.

My scale would disagree, but I felt as light as a feather, sipping complimentary mimosas after my transformation.

It kept getting better. I was delighted when the wellness director, Audra Napoli, told me that “guests are welcome to spend the day enjoying the beautiful pool and jaccuzi on the property.”

Cascading waterfalls splash into the large, resort-like pool at Sandalwood Spa.
Cascading waterfalls splash into the large, resort-like pool at Sandalwood Spa. (Donna Polizzi photo)

Talk about an impressive facility! The pool area was resort-like in every way. Cascading waterfalls splash into the large pool and the natural looking spas. I haven’t seen a pool area of this caliber since I was in Maui.

If you’re hungry, Adelina’s Bistro is located on the same site. If you’re looking for a fantastic brunch ... This is the place.

This striking restaurant is definitely one of my Keys to the Coast local’s choices. My husband and I enjoyed a delicious brunch.

After the meal, I had to compliment Justin Bruner, the food and beverage director. The gluten-free, brick-oven pepperoni pizza was crispy, savory and spicy. The roasted, organic beet salad with wild, baby arugula, truffle Burrata drizzled with balsamic syrup was very good.

The Detox salad was fresh and delicious. It was loaded with kale, spinach, cabbage, pineapple, avocado, beets, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds.

My husband loved the Kobe burger. It was a big, juicy burger with cheddar cheese, avocado, crispy bacon, aioli on a fresh brioche bun. The fries were soooo good. I love frites served crispy with truffle oil.

The spa treatment rooms are relaxing, with the soothing sounds of Zen music and waterfalls as a backdrop.
The spa treatment rooms are relaxing, with the soothing sounds of Zen music and waterfalls as a backdrop. (Donna Polizzi photo)

The food is fantastic and the view is awesome. The restaurant is large, and very comfortable — classy but not stuffy. The dining area overlooks the beautiful, green golf course with rolling hills as far as the eye can see.

Sandalwood Day Spa and Adelina's Bistro are truly hidden gems that are worth the drive. After a few hours, I felt as if I had been away on a mini vacation.

Go for a walk around the grounds after your meal — even if you have to waddle after a brunch. Get out there and enjoy another slice of paradise on our amazing Central Coast.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys to the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Complimentary mimosas complete your transformation at Sandalwood Spa in Nipomo.
Complimentary mimosas complete your transformation at Sandalwood Spa in Nipomo. (Donna Polizzi photo)
