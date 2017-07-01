Donna Polizzi: Santa Monica Has All You Need for Your Heart and Your Soul

Here & There

From Shutters to the Pier to the Third Street Promenade, there’s always something happening at (the other) seaside paradise

The Central Coast has so much to do and offers so many opportunities that we sometimes forget that one of the world’s largest cities is just a couple of hours away.

On occasion, it’s fun to take off to the hustle and bustle of the big city. It doesn’t get much better than Los Angeles for fascinating people watching, entertainment and a vibe that’s electric.

I love Santa Monica and, the good news is, it’s only an hour flight to LAX on Mokulele Airlines out of the Santa Maria Airport. It’s also pretty cool that the airport parking was free.

Santa Monica is a terrific place to get away, and one of my favorite stops is Shutters on the Beach. The luxury hotel at 1 Pico Blvd. is one of the most beautiful I’ve seen, and it overlooks the boardwalk and Santa Monica State Beach.

The Craftsman-style building is stunning, and evokes a dreamy, bygone era of Southern California. When you walk in, the smell of lavender wafts through the lobby and hallways. Spacious oceanfront suites offer a sensational view of the boardwalk, water and Santa Monica Pier.

Shutters has several good restaurants on the property, with beautiful seaside dining and outdoor serving providing fresh seafood, quick bites and generous drinks. On the hotel’s upper level is 1 Pico restaurant, which is fine dining at its best and with an equally impressive view.

Downstairs, there is no better place for cocktails than Coast, the beachfront café and bar. It’s a great spot to have a delicious piece of coconut cake, or better yet, if you’re looking for a delicious meal on the healthier side, a hefty piece of grilled salmon with broccolini.

It was exciting to face the beach and watch the surfers run into the water with their boards and hundreds of people on the bike path, from tricycle age to seniors, all getting exercise, having fun and breathing in the fresh ocean air.

Muscle Beach is steps away and offers a steady stream of entertainment. This original location of Muscle Beach is described as “the birthplace of the physical fitness boom of the 20th century.”

Just stroll along the boardwalk and you are likely to see fascinating and jaw-dropping stunts, tightrope walkers over the sand, people with unique talents doing a variety of interesting activities, and jugglers, wrestlers, ballet dancers and contortionists. How do they do that? The entire area is full of performers.

Musicians space themselves up and down the boardwalk. From grunge hard rock girl bands to soloists with amazing voices to the strum of a ukulele, it all can be enjoyed, with every performer hopeful for tips. The area is abuzz with energy.

Next stop ... visit the Third Street Promenade, where you’ll find several blocks of interesting stores, just two blocks from the ocean. The street is closed off to vehicles and down the center are huge dinosaur topiaries covered in jasmine.

The Promenade neighborhood is full of excitement. Lining the area are street performers, featuring everything from fantastic opera singers to more contortionists (Where is his face? Oh, my!) to clowns.

At the corner of Third Street and Broadway, is Café Crêpe​, which entices you in the door — against your will — with the delicious aroma of fresh crepes cooking. The shop, at 1460 Third Street Promenade, has a little outdoor patio right in front of an enormous triceratops water fountain.

If you like Greek food, check out the venerable Stop N’ Café, which was established in 1988 at 1237 Third Street Promenade. For starters, it serves fantastic falafels, which are a traditional appetizer in Greek cuisine. Falafels have such a unique flavor, it’s hard to know what’s in them ... so let me tell you: They’re made with chickpeas, parsley, cilantro and garlic fresh herbs, and they are delicious!

Another savory must-try at Stop N’ Café is the Avgolemono, a homemade, chicken, egg, lemon and orzo pasta soup. My husband is half-Greek and he shared that it was almost as good as his mom’s.

If I lived in the Los Angeles area, I’d be a regular at these locations. In the meantime, Santa Monica is close enough for a day trip or even longer.

I encourage you to get out there and have some fun. Bend over backward if you have to!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys to the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.