Donna Polizzi: Santa Ynez Inn Delivers Four-Star Excellence Throughout Your Stay

Hotel with an Old World vibe is an ideal base for exploring the enchanting Santa Ynez Valley, but you won’t want to leave it

Trattoria Grappolo serves some of the best Italian food you’ve had in a long while. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The Santa Ynez Inn garden has been the backdrop for many weddings and special occasions. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The Santa Ynez Inn is the epitome of wine country luxury and elegance. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

A trip back in time to a simpler place and era can do a lot of good for the soul, and Keys 2 the Coast recently discovered a fantastic hideaway in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley that will do just that.

My husband and I stayed at the Santa Ynez Inn, the epitome of wine country luxury and elegance at 3627 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.

The town of 4,418 residents has a Western feel, and if you take a walk, you’ll find friendly locals and interesting touches, like horseshoes adorning the pavement at the intersection of Edison and Sagunto streets. If you feel like exploring, wine tasting, great restaurants, a handful of specialty shops and antique stores are all fun ways to spend a day.

Walking into the Santa Ynez Inn lobby has a wow factor. The hotel boasts a big, beautiful fountain, a brick entryway and looming dark wood and stained-glass doors that beckon you inside. A white marble staircase and high ceilings with crystal chandeliers are a few of the touches that make the inn memorable.

Our suite was located on the second floor. Just inside the room is a spacious entryway. As you walk into the foyer with its wall of closets, you’ll see a magnificent white marble and mosaic bathroom. The jacuzzi tub is huge, with the head of a golden swan as the faucet.

Our bathroom had a pleasant surprise. If you like stream showers, this one is awesome. It’s large enough for two and it was wonderful to enjoy it in the privacy of our room.

Crystal and other ornate fixtures create an Old World vibe, fit for royalty. To top it off, a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and a box of Ingeborg’s World-Famous Danish Chocolates were waiting for us.

The room was inviting with a king-size bed and a small seating area with white roses, where you can cozy up to the large marble fireplace. The fireplace starts with a simple push of a button. As you walk through the hotel and into the room, light jazz music from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s fills the air.

The upstairs balcony overlooks a peaceful garden and several seating areas with outdoor firepits, where you can sit by the dancing flames, read your favorite book and sip on a glass of wine. This garden has been the backdrop for many weddings and special occasions.

The Santa Ynez Inn is walking distance from many wineries and small shops. For guests, another unexpected pleasure was receiving a tasting passport to some of the best, world-class wineries. You’re provided with a list of 11 wineries and eight tasting rooms, where you can enjoy complementary tastings by showing your room key.

At every turn there are more delights. A full gourmet, complimentary breakfast is served from 7 to 10 a.m. From 5 to 6 p.m., wine and hors d’oeuvres are served in the parlor. If an evening snack sounds good, you can get a seasonal dessert that is offered in the lobby from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. You can even enjoy a night cap in the library, featuring a fine selection of Scotch and American whiskey.

The elegance of the food and atmosphere is luxurious in every way. It’s no wonder the Santa Ynez Inn is rated a four-diamond hotel.

If you venture out to do some wine tasting, try a couple of Keys 2 the Coast favorite wineries. Sunstone Vineyards & Winery, at 125 N. Refugio Road, is a unique family-owned winery with wines named after family members. The architecture is castle-eque and the tasting room is expansive, with several private tasting areas.

Rusack Vineyards, at 1819 Ballard Canyon Road, is nestled into the hillside, with an outdoor patio that overlooks the green mountain, oak trees and deer — if you’re lucky. The wine is fantastic, and the setting is romantic. Established in 1995, it was started by Geoff Rusack and his wife, Alison Wrigley Rusack, of the famous Wrigley chewing gum empire.

If you’re a history buff, the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, at 3596 Sagunto St., boasts 36 carriages. When’s the last time you saw an old stagecoach or carriage from the horse-drawn transportation era?

For dinner, there are several restaurants that are walking distance from the Santa Ynez Inn. If you’re hankering for a great steak, Brothers Restaurant at the Red Barn, 3539 Sagunto St., is always good.

For excellent Italian food, Trattoria Grappolo, 3687 Sagunto St., has been a Keys 2 the Coast favorite for years. Start with the Insalada Caprese Salad. For the main event, try the Tortelloni Burro e Salvia, Seabass or Gnocchi. It just might be the best Italian food you’ve had in a long while.

Life is short. Grab your favorite someone and get out there. On Keys2theCoast.com, we share honest recommendations on the best places to wine, dine and explore!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.