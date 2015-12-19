Donna Polizzi: Sculpterra Blends World-Class Wine with Sculpture, Ironwork and Gardens

Here & There

Creative Paso Robles winery is a flavorful work of art — for your eyes as well as your tastebuds

Visiting the Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden in Paso Robles was a fantastic experience.

The entry gates were exquisite and ornate iron. Just beyond them, grew colorful, lush, ripe grapes that begged to be photographed.

As soon as I stepped out of the car, the uniqueness of this place enchanted me.

In Paso Robles, it’s easy to find magnificent wineries that range from stately resort-style properties to small, family-owned vineyards.

Sculpterra is owned by Dr. Warren Frankel, a family practitioner and philanthropist currently living in Templeton. He moved to Paso in the early 1980s, and his son, Paul, is the winemaker.

Located in the Linne Valley just east of Paso Robles, Sculpterra started out as a 37-acre pistachio farm. Frankel then built the winery and planted the 125-acre vineyard.

In 2005, the first Cabernet Sauvignon was produced and the beautiful tasting room opened two years later.

What makes Sculpterra a rare gem is the blend of magnificent sculptures, piquant wines, gardens that are artfully well tended, and extravagant iron work features.

The gardens around the winery have gigantic bronze and granite sculptures that were created by the late John Jagger, a friend of Frankel’s.

These sculptures are truly a feast for the eyes. The 20,000-pound granite sculpture “Puma” is an amazing piece of art. The first sculpture that I saw was the “Golden Morning” stretch cat; it’s 14 feet tall and weighs 17,000 pounds.

Since Jagger’s death, Dale Evers has taken over as the resident sculptor. His work is fantastic. My favorite is his bronze creation called Focus. It’s a 24-foot-tall sculpture of a human form that is in the shape of an arrow set in a bow. The piece symbolizes the strength of mankind.

Robert Bentley is a longtime resident at Sculpterra and a highly respected blacksmith and ironworker. Affectionately known as Dr. Iron, he added to the majesty and Old World style of the winery by masterfully creating entrance gates and baroque-style awnings, as well as chandeliers and other art forms that grace the grounds and tasting room.

This property amazed me. It reflects the talent and imagination of many artists. The variety of art and the incredible massive sculptures are spectacular.

I looked around in awe. Simple picnics or the grandest events blend well into this picturesque piece of paradise.

Sculpterra general manager Kyle Coots spoke passionately about their commitment to giving back.

“A portion of our proceeds go toward medical trips abroad and much needed supplies,” he said. “Dr. Frankel is also a co-founder of His Healing Hands, which is a global organization providing medical care to those who need it.”

I thoroughly enjoyed the tasting. The Brazilian cherry bar was inviting and comfortable. The wine was wonderful, and I love that the wine labels are tasteful drawings of sculptures.

My favorite wines of the day began with the 2013 Mega Focus. It was aged 14 months in oak, and tastes like fresh figs and blackberries with a jammy smooth finish.

The 2014 Viognier displayed notes of apricot and honey, with the perfect amount of sweetness. It won the silver medal at the Central Coast Wine Competition.

I also enjoyed the 2013 Grenache, which was a gold-medal winner. It was robust, with flavors of wild cherry and tropical fruit.

Paul Frankel has consistently turned out award-winning wines. This year, the 2011 Paso Robles Ironworks-Cabernet Sauvignon scored 93 points in the 2015 Wine Enthusiast. The Cabernet is named after Bob Bentley.

Marie Tosta nailed it with her boast.

“Our wines tantalize your taste buds and do a tap dance on your tongue,” she exclaimed.

Well said.

Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road in Paso Robles, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information, or call 1.888.302.8881.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys to the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.