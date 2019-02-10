Donna Polizzi: Relax, and Let The Landsby Hotel Be the Heart of Your Solvang Sojourn

Here & There

Boutique hotel — and its wildly popular Mad & Vin restaurant-bar — has all your getaway needs, but don’t forget to Chomp

The Landsby Hotel is credited with introducing the shrub cocktail to Santa Barbara County from San Francisco. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The bartenders at Mad & Vin inside The Landsby are well-versed with cocktail concoctions. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Where’s the best place to stay and have fun in Solvang? There are so many options, but Keys 2 the Coast recently set out to explore the charming Santa Ynez Valley community and enjoy one night of fun, good food and a change of scenery.

Solvang is always a delightful place to visit for a quick getaway. If you want to check out the numerous wineries and tasting rooms in the valley, you’ll need to make several trips or plan an extended stay.

No matter the route you take, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the joy of getting there. It’s hard to explain such beauty, especially after winter rains. The rolling hills dotted with oak trees and the surrounding mountains are a deep verdant green. Later in the spring, lush swaths of bright orange and yellow California poppies and purple and blue lupine offer a display of color that you won’t forget.

Our 48-hour getaway was a wine and food adventure. Once we arrived in Solvang, we spotted The Landsby Hotel at 1576 Mission Drive, on the main road through town, aka Highway 246. When we walked in to check it out, we immediately knew it was where we wanted to stay.

The Landsby has 50 gorgeous rooms, and it’s one of the nicest boutique hotels that I’ve had the pleasure to stay in.

The hotel is bright and spacious and boasts a contemporary — clean, simple and yet elegant — Scandinavian design. The décor is bright with neutral colors and lively artwork. It is interesting and unusual to see comical pictures of llamas, created by Los Angeles artist Rachel Brown and displayed throughout the complex.

The hotel lobby bar is a fun place to sit, with the cast of attractive, interesting characters behind the bar making impressive signature cocktails, like the blackberry mule.

You simply must try a shrub cocktail if you haven’t had one. They originated in San Francisco and The Landsby introduced them to our area. It’s made with fresh fruit, vinegar, flavored vinegars and sugar, all boiled down into a shrub syrup that is poured into the drinks.

Or, if you prefer, you can do a cold saturation, which is a third shrub, a third spirit and a third tonic water. It’s unique and delicious.

It’s important to mention that The Landsby hosts happy hour seven days a week, which the locals love.

After a great cocktail we decided to wander around the village. There is something for everyone. Interesting shops, museums and bakeries are in abundance. Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive, is a nice place to visit and to enjoy the beautiful garden.

For dinner, we decided to dine at The Landsby’s own Mad & Vin, which means food and wine in Danish. The restaurant, at 1576 Mission Drive, is awesome, and it offers wine country-inspired dishes made with fresh, local produce and seasonal ingredients. The wine selection is immense, with a limited beer selection.

We were lucky to be in Solvang on a Wednesday, which enabled us to check out the farmers market. Local honey, fruit and vegetables and tons of flowers can all be had for reasonable prices.

One of my favorite things about coming back to our hotel suite after a long day of exploring was pouring myself a glass of Sanger 2014 Tre Anelli Movedre, then sinking into the deep tub of warm water and L’Occitane Bath crystals. Even if you’re not a bath person, you’ll want to take one in an enormous tub that could seat six people. OK, four people, if you’ve been hitting the bakeries all day.

Next step, throw on the luxurious robe and sit downstairs by the fire. What a treat it was to wake up in a big comfortable bed, in the loft at The Landsby.

At checkout, we met general manager Barry Prescott, who told us he had taken on the challenge of a total hotel makeover and the addition of a restaurant and bar. The bar is so popular, in fact, that plans are underway to expand it next year.

Prescott also is working on a project for a sister property, the Santa Ynez Inn at 3627 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez, to redo its restaurant. The former Vineyard House is undergoing a $2 million renovation for an expected reopening in 2020.

“We provide an experience that is comfortable, relaxing and fun and elegant, all rolled into one,” noted Prescott, who was born in England and has opened hotels, bars and restaurants in Santa Barbara, Chicago and New York.

Before you leave Solvang, you might want to treat yourself to one more delight. Stop in at Chomp, at 1693 Mission Drive, and let Mattie make you the most delicious strawberry malt known to man.

It doesn’t get any sweeter that a trip to wine, dine and explore in Solvang!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.