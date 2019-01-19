Donna Polizzi: At Vino et Amici, You’re All Part of the Family in Old Orcutt

Here & There

In addition to an inviting bar, Vino et Amici there are several areas with incredibly comfortable seating — inside and out. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

It’s not just wine on the menu at Vino et Amici, which also features beer from Naughty Oak Brewing Co. next door and charcuterie from Pizzeria Bello Forno across the street. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Owners Dawn and Kurt Hixenbaugh with friends at their Vino et Amici wine bar in Old Orcutt. “To walk in every day and see our dream come to fruition, the work that our family had done with our hands, gives us so much pride,” Dawn says. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Old Orcutt is a perfect place for a “Wine-About.” Step out of the hustle, bustle and busyness of life, and you’ll find that the charming community has much to enjoy. Fine, award-winning wine from our world-class wine region and delicious food from one our many restaurants are all reasons why people come to live it up in Old Orcutt.

Keys to the Coast is always on the lookout for exceptional places to share, and we definitely found a hidden gem in the heart of Old Orcutt. One of our favorite places is Vino et Amici, where owners Dawn and Kurt Hixenbaugh make you feel like family when you walk into their wine bar at 165 S. Broadway St., Suite 101.

The Hixenbaughs love what they do and it shows. Is it because they’re still newlyweds and get to work together? Based on their playful chemistry, sparkling banter and pride in the business, it’s my guess that working together is one of the many reasons Vino et Amici is such a fun place to visit.

The couple visits the region’s wineries and personally selects the best wines and sparklings to be had in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Dawn and I like to make genuine connections with winemakers, to ensure we are able to tell the story behind every bottle of wine,” Kurt said. “You will never see the wine that we serve at Vino et Amici on grocery store shelves.”

Twelve years ago, the pair met while working for the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Friendship turned into more and their two families became one.

It appears to me that their life together is a bit like a fairy tale. Maybe I’m thinking of Snow White. When they blended their families, seven children came together. Yep! That’s more than The Brady Bunch.

Two years later, on the exact date of their marriage on May 18, 2017, they opened their wine bar in the suite next door to Naughty Oak Brewing Co.

Growing up on the Central Coast, the Hixenbaughs felt that Old Orcutt was the best place for their wine bar. In Old Orcutt, you know all your neighbors and are likely to run into someone you know every time you are out. It’s a community where you feel like you’ve lived there your whole life.

The Hixenbaughs have a love and passion for wine, and opening a wine bar was a natural next step. In their quest for the best wines to offer to their customers, they look for wines that are distinctively different. The search is always on for wine that has the heart and soul of the winemaker.

“Being home winemakers, Dawn and I love hearing about the winemaker’s most recent vintages,” Kurt said. “It gives us an insight about what we can do better on our own.”

The instant success of Vino et Amici is rooted in the dedication, passion and help of their family. Every one of their seven children — from age 25 to 11— pitched in. They helped spackle, paint and add every little detail to make the place feel like home.

“To walk in every day and see our dream come to fruition, the work that our family had done with our hands, gives us so much pride,” Dawn exclaimed.

Their hard work definitely paid off. It is a Keys 2 the Coast favorite place to wine, dine and explore on the Central Coast.

Walking into Vino et Amici is like walking into the living room of a friend’s house. Inside, there are several areas with incredibly comfortable seating. There is a nice bar to belly up to, inviting couches and cozy chairs. The finishing touches, like pillows and blankets, are the personal touches and among the reasons it has become a favorite place to hang out.

Outside, there’s a small patio overlooking a fountain, with nice firepits to keep you toasty while you sip and savor a delicious bottle of wine.

You’ll feel like a local at Vino et Amici, with Pizzeria Bello Forno, across the street at 119 E. Clark Ave., providing excellent charcuterie platters to enhance the experience

On most Thursdays and Fridays, Vino et Amici has local musicians performing, and monthly “winemaker talks” are additional treats.

Most days, you’ll find the Hixenbaughs serving up wine, telling great stories and having a lot of laughs. Life is short, so get out there and have some fun!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.