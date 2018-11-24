Donna Polizzi: Santa Maria’s Waller Park Provides Acres of Fun

Here & There

Walking trails, big trees and lakes are part of what makes Waller Park so great. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Fish or kick back and enjoy the scenery at one of Waller Park’s lakes. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Have you heard the expression, “It’s a walk in the park?” As far as parks go, Waller Park in Santa Maria is one the best and easiest for all ages to do just that.

Walk, hike, fish, play or lie on the grass and watch the sunlight shine through the towering trees. The park at 3107 Orcutt Road stretches across 155 acres to Skyway Drive, across from the Santa Maria Airport and the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.

Two beautiful bodies of water and wooded areas are just the beginning. Fountains, meandering streams and countless varieties of birds make Waller Park a magnet for bird lovers. Ducks, colorful mallards and Canadian geese are usually present, as are impressive blue heron and egrets.

Also spotted from time to time is the rare garganey, a duck characterized by the American Birding Association as a Code 4, the second rarest rating under its five-point scale of rarity.

According to the National Audubon Society, the garganey typically breeds in Europe but at times goes off course and can turn up in North America. The birds are most likely to be seen in the spring.

Every curve of the winding road through Waller Park offers something else to see or do. The features pine and oak trees as far as the eye can see. Bring your camera and good walking shoes, and don’t forget your fishing pole.

In the middle of the park is the smaller lake with an island in the center. It is known as “Monkey Island” and you can clearly see the cave where monkeys lived many years ago.

I’ve been to Waller Park countless times and the campus is perfectly well kept. Walking paths allow you to go throughout the park with level, easy walking surfaces. Need a little more activity? Rolling green hills offer miles of beautiful scenery to get your heart pumping.

Bring your family or a group of friends for the day, to play volleyball or disc golf. Moms love the park because of the variety of things to do for younger children. How could they not have fun with a choice of three different play areas?

Did you know that Woof Park, on the backside of Waller Park, occupies what was once a lake? The off-leash facility is one of the best dog parks in California, with separate areas for small and large breeds.

In the middle of Waller Park is a beautiful gazebo that is the perfect place for a small ceremony, party or picnic. The gazebo has electricity, which is awesome if you’d like to play music. Picnic sites can be reserved for small groups or up to 200 people.

“I love my morning walks at Waller Park,” shared Dee Anderson, a park regular. “I don’t go there to take photos, but it seems there’s always a picture just waiting to be taken.

“Every morning is an adventure as I walk my dog, Missy, through the park. I see some of the same faces every day. On the weekends you will see families all over the park, enjoying the beautiful weather, the barbecue grills and the company of friends and family.”

If you’re not up for walking, take a drive through this scenic park. During the week, it’s quiet and serene. On the weekends, it’s much more active, with families barbecuing, play structures loaded with kids and plenty of games afoot.

Visitors from outside of the area should consider spending a couple of days exploring Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Inn, at 801 S. Broadway, is also a wonderful place to stay that is pet friendly. Great restaurants are plentiful and numerous wineries, tasting rooms and breweries are in close proximity.

Get out there and have some fun.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.