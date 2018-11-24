Pixel Tracker

Saturday, November 24 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Donna Polizzi

Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Santa Maria’s Waller Park Provides Acres of Fun

Sprawling park a top draw for bird-watching, barbecues, picnics, walking, playing and just enjoying some great outdoors

Alexandra Miser and children

Alexandra Miser and her children are frequent visitors at Waller Park. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4609 > of 6
Bird

Countless types of birds flock to Waller Park. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4610 > of 6
Ducks

Duck out of work for a visit to Waller Park. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4611 > of 6
Lake

Fish or kick back and enjoy the scenery at one of Waller Park’s lakes. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4612 > of 6
Trail

Walking trails, big trees and lakes are part of what makes Waller Park so great. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4613 > of 6
Monkey Island

Years ago, Monkey Island was inhabited by ... monkeys. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4614 > of 6
 
By Donna Polizzi | November 24, 2018 | 11:30 a.m.

Have you heard the expression, “It’s a walk in the park?” As far as parks go, Waller Park in Santa Maria is one the best and easiest for all ages to do just that.

Walk, hike, fish, play or lie on the grass and watch the sunlight shine through the towering trees. The park at 3107 Orcutt Road stretches across 155 acres to Skyway Drive, across from the Santa Maria Airport and the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.

Two beautiful bodies of water and wooded areas are just the beginning. Fountains, meandering streams and countless varieties of birds make Waller Park a magnet for bird lovers. Ducks, colorful mallards and Canadian geese are usually present, as are impressive blue heron and egrets.

Also spotted from time to time is the rare garganey, a duck characterized by the American Birding Association as a Code 4, the second rarest rating under its five-point scale of rarity.

According to the National Audubon Society, the garganey typically breeds in Europe but at times goes off course and can turn up in North America. The birds are most likely to be seen in the spring.

Every curve of the winding road through Waller Park offers something else to see or do. The features pine and oak trees as far as the eye can see. Bring your camera and good walking shoes, and don’t forget your fishing pole.

In the middle of the park is the smaller lake with an island in the center. It is known as “Monkey Island” and you can clearly see the cave where monkeys lived many years ago.

I’ve been to Waller Park countless times and the campus is perfectly well kept. Walking paths allow you to go throughout the park with level, easy walking surfaces. Need a little more activity? Rolling green hills offer miles of beautiful scenery to get your heart pumping.

Bring your family or a group of friends for the day, to play volleyball or disc golf. Moms love the park because of the variety of things to do for younger children. How could they not have fun with a choice of three different play areas?

Did you know that Woof Park, on the backside of Waller Park, occupies what was once a lake? The off-leash facility is one of the best dog parks in California, with separate areas for small and large breeds.

In the middle of Waller Park is a beautiful gazebo that is the perfect place for a small ceremony, party or picnic. The gazebo has electricity, which is awesome if you’d like to play music. Picnic sites can be reserved for small groups or up to 200 people.

“I love my morning walks at Waller Park,” shared Dee Anderson, a park regular. “I don’t go there to take photos, but it seems there’s always a picture just waiting to be taken.

“Every morning is an adventure as I walk my dog, Missy, through the park. I see some of the same faces every day. On the weekends you will see families all over the park, enjoying the beautiful weather, the barbecue grills and the company of friends and family.”

If you’re not up for walking, take a drive through this scenic park. During the week, it’s quiet and serene. On the weekends, it’s much more active, with families barbecuing, play structures loaded with kids and plenty of games afoot.

Visitors from outside of the area should consider spending a couple of days exploring Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Inn, at 801 S. Broadway, is also a wonderful place to stay that is pet friendly. Great restaurants are plentiful and numerous wineries, tasting rooms and breweries are in close proximity.

Get out there and have some fun.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 