Donna Simianer of Santa Maria, 1953-2015

Posted on July 25, 2015 | 9:44 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Donna Marie Simianer passed away on Saturday, July 18, at the San Fernando Post Acute Hospital in Sylmar, California, after a lengthy illness.

Donna was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Jan. 20, 1953, and moved to Santa Maria with her family in the early sixties.

She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1971, and later from Santa Maria Beauty School, and was a hairdresser for more than 30 years.

Donna is survived by her husband, Michael Simianer; son, Steven Molinelli; step-son, Michael Simianer Jr.(Stacie) and family; and her "babies" Zoe and Starr.

She is also survived by her sister, Sandy Lopez, and brother, Skip Goldsworthy ​(Laura), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father and mother.

Visitation will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, July 28, 2015, at 4 p.m. followed by a service at 6 p.m.

There will be a graveside service at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Wednesday, July 29, 2015 at 9:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at the San Fernando Post Acute Hospital for their great support and care of Donna.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Donna's name to the Humane Society of Santa Maria.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.