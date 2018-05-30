Donner Takes Reins at College School District

Maurene Donner has been named the new College School District superintendent/principal, School Board President Debbie Goldsmith has announced. Donner will assume her role on July 1 following the retirement of current superintendent, Jim Brown.

Donner is a career educator with 31 years of experience with the College School District, beginning her teaching career in the district in 1987. She has served as principal of College and Santa Ynez Schools since 2010.

During her time as principal, the schools were recognized as California Distinguished Schools, Federal Title One Achieving Schools and Statewide Gold Ribbon Schools.

Donner comes from a family of educators. Her mother was an elementary teacher in Santa Barbara. Her father, Maury Halleck, was a revered San Marcos High School teacher and coach for more than 30 years, the San Marcos gymnasium being named in his honor. He was recognized at his memorial in 2016.

Donner offers considerable educational experience and background and said she looks forward to her continued work with teachers, staff and parents, as well as work with Goldsmith and other board members, Molly Carrillo-Walker, Veronica Sandoval, Salvador Avila and Craig Litle.

— Victoria Pointer for College School District.