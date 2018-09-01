Donny Warrecker Removed as Baseball Coach at SBHS

Baseball

Donny Warrecker has been let go as the baseball coach at Santa Barbara High.

Elise Simmons, the new principal at the school, issued a statement that said Warrecker "will not be in the position as varsity baseball coach this year."

Wes Warrecker, Donny's older brother and his assistant coach, also was removed as a coach of the team.

Here is the principal's statement: "As principal, it is my responsibility to evaluate all of our athletic program's effectiveness, including staffing decisions. I made a scheduling change to SBHS varsity baseball and coach Warrecker will not be in the position as varsity coach this year. This was a personnel decision and it was made carefully and in consideration of all of our student athletes. I recognize the importance of the baseball program to our school and will begin to recruit a new coach next week to ensure the quality of our program."

Donny Warrecker replace his father, Fred Warrecker, as the head coach of the program in July of 2015. Fred Warrecker was the head coach at Santa Barbara for 42 years.

Donny Warrecker will remain as a teacher at SBHS.

The Santa Barbara High baseball has produced players who have played in the major leagues and has continually sent student athletes to college programs.