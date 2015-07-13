Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Donny Warrecker On Deck to Become Head Baseball Coach at Santa Barbara High School

If approved by the Board of Education, the former local player and current assistant will take over the reigns from his dad, Fred, who has coached the Dons for 42 years

Santa Barbara High School’s Donny Warrecker will move into the head baseball coach position, pending approval by the district’s Board of Education. He has been an assistant coach for the team for the past decade.
Santa Barbara High School’s Donny Warrecker will move into the head baseball coach position, pending approval by the district’s Board of Education. He has been an assistant coach for the team for the past decade. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 13, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

Some of Donny Warrecker's earliest memories are likely from the Santa Barbara High School baseball field, and Warrecker said that his father, longtime coach Fred Warrecker, began bringing him to the diamond when he was still in diapers.

Fred Warrecker has coached the Dons for 42 years, and now the 76-year-old will be passing the reigns over to 38-year-old Donny, who has been an assistant coach on the team for the past decade.

"The high school was our playground," Donny Warrecker said of growing up with Dons sports as a part of the family's fabric. He has five older brothers, all of whom played sports, and Warrecker said he always knew he would play baseball for the Dons.  

He did play for the team, and eventually played college ball for Allan Hancock College and UCSB before eventually returning to the high school. He also teaches in the same biology classroom that he studied in as a student.

Now, to be considered for the head coach position is "a real privilege and an honor," he said.

The school's leadership will be asking the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Education to approve the move. The board is expected to vote on the item this summer.

In a statement sent out Tuesday, Principal John Becchio called the elder Coach Warrecker "a legend in the history of Santa Barbara High and our community."

"We are pleased that the next generation of Warrecker’s will continue their father’s good work," Becchio said. "Donny will serve as head coach and his brother, Wes, will continue as a walk-on assistant coach.”

Warrecker said he felt it was a good time to take over and put his stamp on the program. His father will continue to advise the coaching staff.

If he approved to begin coaching in August, Warrecker said that aside from replacing his dad, he doesn't expect much to change as far approach goes.

"We're all about character and kids playing the game the right way," he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 