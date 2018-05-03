Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:06 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 3, 2018 | 7:37 p.m.

Donovan R. Eggebraaten, 85, of Santa Barbara, died April 25, 2018. 

He was born Sept. 22, 1932. 

A viewing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday at El Montecito Presbyterian Church. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the church and internment will be at the Santa Barbara Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. 

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association online via https:bit.ly/2rhWGEQ or by mail at The American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

