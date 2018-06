Posted on May 6, 2018 | 5:55 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Donovan R. Eggebraaten, 85, of Santa Barbara, died April 25, 2018. He was born on Sept. 22, 1932.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 7, at El Montecito Presbyterian Church. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. at the church, with interment at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Donations can be made to American Heart Association via htts:bit.ly/2rhWGEQ or by mail at The American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.