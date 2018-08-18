Frankie Gamberdella, Santa Barbara Come Out Firing in 42-14 Win at Buena

Quarterback Frankie Gamberdella came out firing and guided the Santa Barbara High football team to a 42-14 season-opening win at Buena on Friday night,

On the Dons' first possession, Gamberdella guided them 60 yards to a touchdown in just four plays. He hit Jacob Forney for the score.

Gamberdella and Dakota Hill hooked up on 40-yard bomb for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Gamberdella finished the game completing 22 of 42 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came before the 10-minute mark of the second quarter.

"I thought they played solid for their first game of the season, which was really good to see," Santa Barbara coach JT Stone said of the Dons' performance.

Forney ran for two scores and delivered some punishing hits as a safety.

Santa Barbara's defense came to play.

"We had some kids step up big tonight, led by Jacob Forney," said Stone. "The kid made some big plays. Charlie Figueroa stepped up as well."

The Dons led 28-0 at halftime, outgained Buena 282-68 in total yards and had 20 first downs to just two by the Bulldogs in the first half.

Buena scored on its first possession of the third quarter to make it 28-7.

Gamberdella showed off his running ability with an 80-yard scamper for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He finished his night by firing a strike to Phil Luce that resulted in a 60-yard play for a touchdown.

Senior Safety Hector Barrera intercepted two passes to lead the Santa Barbara defense.

The game matched two former Channel League opponents. Buena now plays in the Pacific View League.

