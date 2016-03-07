Friday, June 29 , 2018, 11:57 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Dons Ben Clay, JM Cage, Westmont’s Aysia Shellmire Honored as Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 7, 2016 | 3:31 p.m.

Two members of Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team that played major roles in the Dons winning their first CIF-Southern Section title since 1991 were named co-Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Ben Clay, Santa Barbara basketball. Click to view larger
Ben Clay, Santa Barbara basketball.
JM Cage, Santa Barbara basketball. Click to view larger
JM Cage, Santa Barbara basketball.

Ben Clay and JM Cage joined Westmont women’s basketball player Aysia Shellmire as recipients of the award, which is voted on by the local media.

Clay and Cage both recorded double-doubles in Santa Barbara’s 75-65 victory over Lynwood in Saturday’s Division 2A final at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Clay scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Cage provided a huge lift off the bench, scoring 15 points and hauling in a team-leading 15 rebounds.

Aysia Shellmire, Westmont basketball Click to view larger
Aysia Shellmire, Westmont basketball

Shellmire had a huge game for Westmont in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. She scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 72-58 win over host Hope International. The NAIA second-ranked Warriors play No. 6 Vanguard for the tournament title and automatic national tournament berth on Tuesday night.

The honorable mention selections include Rebecca Pullen (SBCC softball), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos track), Ali Milam (Dos Pueblos softball), Gaby Fantone (Carpinteria track), Peter Ruiz (Santa Barbara High soccer), Will Goodwin (Bishop Diego baseball),  Tim Sanchez (Carpinteria track).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 