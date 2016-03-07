Dons Ben Clay, JM Cage, Westmont’s Aysia Shellmire Honored as Athletes of Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Two members of Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team that played major roles in the Dons winning their first CIF-Southern Section title since 1991 were named co-Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Ben Clay and JM Cage joined Westmont women’s basketball player Aysia Shellmire as recipients of the award, which is voted on by the local media.

Clay and Cage both recorded double-doubles in Santa Barbara’s 75-65 victory over Lynwood in Saturday’s Division 2A final at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Clay scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Cage provided a huge lift off the bench, scoring 15 points and hauling in a team-leading 15 rebounds.

Shellmire had a huge game for Westmont in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. She scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 72-58 win over host Hope International. The NAIA second-ranked Warriors play No. 6 Vanguard for the tournament title and automatic national tournament berth on Tuesday night.

The honorable mention selections include Rebecca Pullen (SBCC softball), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos track), Ali Milam (Dos Pueblos softball), Gaby Fantone (Carpinteria track), Peter Ruiz (Santa Barbara High soccer), Will Goodwin (Bishop Diego baseball), Tim Sanchez (Carpinteria track).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.