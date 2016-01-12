Dons Boys, Girls Teams on CIF Open Division Watch Lists

Basketball

The Santa Barbara High boys and girls basketball teams have distinguished themselves to earn spots on the CIF Southern Section “Open Division Watch List.”

The list is developed by an Open Division Selection Committee to identify teams as possible entrants to the Open Division for the CIF-SS playoffs.

“The schools on the Watch List have shown that they are among the elite basketball teams currently in the Southern Section, based upon their performance, so far this season,” said the CIF-SS in a press release.

The Santa Barbara boys are the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2A with a 17-1 record. The lone loss came against Crescenta Valley in the Simi Valley Tournament. The Dons went on to win the tournament, their first of three tourney titles during December. The open Channel League play Wednesday against Buena.

The Santa Barbara girls, who are ranked No. 6 in Division1AA, have a record of 16-1 going into Channel League play Tuesday at 14-3 Buena. Their lone loss came to 1AA top-ranked Chaminade. They have wins over Watch-List teams Corona Centennial and Ventura.

The Watch List will be updated every week to track teams through league play, leading up to final “Open” division selection, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. A maximum of 16 teams may be selected for the boys and girls “Open” division playoff bracket.

The Open Division Committee is made up of current and former representatives of the CIF-SS Executive Committee, CIF-SS Basketball Coaches Advisory Committee, SCIBCA Executive Board, CIF State Basketball Coaches Advisory Committee and media members.

In this week’s boys CIF basketball polls, the 12-5 Dos Pueblos boys are ranked ninth in Division 2A. San Marcos (13-4) is eighth in 3AA, St. Joseph’s is No. 2 in 5AA, Bishop Diego is ninth in 5A, Providence is 9th and Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria 11th in Division 6.

For the girls, Santa Barbara is 6th in the Division 1AA poll. The Dons open league play at Buena, which is third in the 2AA Division. Dos Pueblos (13-1) is ranked fourth in Division 2A, Righetti is fifth in 3A, Lompoc 11th in 4AA, St. Joseph 14th in 5AA and defending CIF champion Bishop Diego is seventh in the 5A Division.

OPEN DIVISION WATCH LISTS

GIRLS

In alphabetical order

Alemany, Brea-Olinda, Cajon, Chaminade, Corona Centennial, Etiwanda, Fairmont Prep, Harvard-Westlake, JW North, Long Beach Millikan, Long Beach Poly, Lynwood, Mater Dei, Oaks Christian, Orange Lutheran, Orangewood Academy, Patriot, Roosevelt, Santa Barbara, Serra, Sierra Canyon, St. Anthony, Troy, Valencia, Valley View, Ventura, Vista Murrieta, Windward

BOYS

Bishop Montgomery, Cantwell-Sacred Heart Cathedral, Centennial (Corona), Compton, Chino Hills, Crespi, Damien, Downey, Etiwanda, Gahr, Harvard-Westlake, Inglewood, JSerra, Los Alamitos, Lutheran (Orange), Lynwood, Maranatha, Mater Dei, JW North, Oak Park, Long Beach Poly, Riverside Poly, Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Verde, Redondo Union, Roosevelt (Eastvale), Santa Barbara, Santa Margarita, Santa Monica

BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS DIVISION 2A

1 Santa Barbara

2 Redlands East Valley

3 La Mirada

4 Lynwood

T5 Cerritos

T5 Northwood

7 Simi Valley

8 Hart

9 Dos Pueblos

10 Mayfair

11 Western

12 Royal

13 Agoura

14 Silverado

T15 Whittier

T15 Torrance

DIVISION 3AA

1 Gahr

2 Oak Park

3 Calabasas

4 Cathedral

T5 Colony

T5 Dominguez

7 Esperanza

8 San Marcos

9 Bonita

10 Los Altos

11 Buena Park

12 Palm Desert

13 Arlington

14 Pasadena

T15 Hesperia

T15 El Dorado

DIVISION 5AA

1 Sierra Canyon

2 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

3 Saddleback Valley Christian

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Brentwood

6 Blair

7 Woodcrest Christian

8 Chadwick

9 St. Margaret's

10 Yeshiva

T11 Oakwood

T11 Providence

13 Santa Clara

14 Temecula Prep

15 Linfield Christian

16 Pasadena Poly

DIVISION 5A

1 Rancho Christian

2 Capistrano Valley Christian

3 St. Bernard

4 Shalhevet

5 Valley Torah

T6 Aquinas

T6 Santa Clarita Christian

8 Orangewood Academy

9 Bishop Diego

10 Holy Martyrs

11 Rolling Hills Prep

12 Brethren Christian

13 Thacher

14 Tarbut V'Torah

15 Ribet Academy

16 Pilibos

DIVISION 6

1 Renaissance Academy

2 Price

3 Hesperia Christian

4 Lone Pine

5 Christa McAuliffe

6 Rio Hondo Prep

7 Apple Valley Christian

8 Bell-Jeff

9 Providence/Santa Barbara

10 Desert Christian Academy

11 Valley Christian/Santa Maria

12 Trona

13 Lancaster Baptist

14 Joshua Springs

15 California Lutheran

16 Besant Hill

GIRLS POLLS

DIVISION 1AA

1 Chaminade

2 Mater Dei

3 Long Beach Poly

4 Windward

5 Sierra Canyon

6 Santa Barbara

7 Troy

8 Vista Murrieta

9 Alemany

10 Serra

11 Etiwanda

12 Valencia/Valencia

13 Ventura

14 Orangewood Academy

15 Roosevelt

16 West Torrance

DIVISION 2AA

1 Canyon/Canyon Country

2 JW North

3 Buena

4 Woodbridge

5 Foothill

6 Oak Hills

7 Chino

8 Alta Loma

9 Newbury Park

10 Mark Keppel

11 North Torrance

12 Ontario

13 Burbank

14 Saugus

15 Tesoro

T16 Arroyo Grande

T16 Garden Grove

DIVISION 2A

1 Canyon/Anaheim

2 Norco

3 Rowland

4 Dos Pueblos

5 Redlands East Valley

6 Lawndale

7 Agoura

8 La Habra

9 Temescal Canyon

10 Whittier

11 Hart

12 Torrance

13 Tustin

T14 Temple City

T14 El Modena

15 Mayfair

DIVISION 3A

1 Oaks Christian

2 Antelope Valley

3 La Canada

4 Corona del Mar

5 Righetti

6 Cabrillo

7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

8 Barstow

T9 South Pasadena

T9 San Luis Obispo

11 Palos Verdes

12 Leuzinger

13 South El Monte

14 Tahquitz

15 Ocean View

16 Jurupa Valley

DIVISION 4AA

1 Harvard-Westlake

2 St. Monica Catholic

3 St. Paul

T4 Marymount

T4 Rosary

6 Duarte

7 Covina

8 Flintridge Sacred Heart

T9 El Segundo

T9 St. Joseph

T11 Lompoc

T11 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

13 Estancia

14 Foothill Tech

15 St. Lucy's Priory

16 Yucca Valley

DIVISION 5AA

1 Aquinas

2 Santa Clara

3 Oxford Academy

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Loma Linda Academy

6 Mission Prep

T7 Providence

T7 Village Christian

9 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana

10 Sherman Indian

11 Rio Hondo Prep

12 Desert

13 Silver Valley

14 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

15 Western Christian

16 Calvary Chapel/Downey

DIVISION 5A

1 Bloomington Christian

2 Faith Baptist

3 Holy Martyrs

4 Avalon

5 Shalhevet

6 Calvary Murrieta

7 Bishop Diego

8 Tarbut V'Torah

9 Trinity Classical Academy

10 CSDR

11 Capistrano Valley Christian

12 Valley Christian/Santa Maria

13 St. Bernard

14 Yeshiva

15 Pilibos

16 Boron

