Basketball

Dons Boys, Girls Teams on CIF Open Division Watch Lists

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 12, 2016 | 11:45 a.m.

The Santa Barbara High boys and girls basketball teams have distinguished themselves to earn spots on the CIF Southern Section “Open Division Watch List.”

The list is developed by an Open Division Selection Committee to identify teams as possible entrants to the Open Division for the CIF-SS playoffs.

 “The schools on the Watch List have shown that they are among the elite basketball teams currently in the Southern Section, based upon their performance, so far this season,” said the CIF-SS in a press release.

The Santa Barbara boys are the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2A with a 17-1 record. The lone loss came against Crescenta Valley in the Simi Valley Tournament. The Dons went on to win the tournament, their first of three tourney titles during December. The open Channel League play Wednesday against Buena.

The Santa Barbara girls, who are ranked No. 6 in Division1AA, have a record of 16-1 going into Channel League play Tuesday at 14-3 Buena. Their lone loss came to 1AA top-ranked Chaminade. They have wins over Watch-List teams Corona Centennial and Ventura.

The Watch List will be updated every week to track teams through league play, leading up to final “Open” division selection, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. A maximum of 16 teams may be selected for the boys and girls “Open” division playoff bracket.

The Open Division Committee is made up of current and former representatives of the CIF-SS Executive Committee, CIF-SS Basketball Coaches Advisory Committee, SCIBCA Executive Board, CIF State Basketball Coaches Advisory Committee and media members.

In this week’s boys CIF basketball polls, the 12-5 Dos Pueblos boys are ranked ninth in Division 2A. San Marcos (13-4) is eighth in 3AA, St. Joseph’s is No. 2 in 5AA, Bishop Diego is ninth in 5A, Providence is 9th and Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria 11th in Division 6.

For the girls, Santa Barbara is 6th in the Division 1AA poll. The Dons open league play at Buena, which is third in the 2AA Division. Dos Pueblos (13-1) is ranked fourth in Division 2A, Righetti is fifth in 3A, Lompoc 11th in 4AA, St. Joseph 14th in 5AA and defending CIF champion Bishop Diego is seventh in the 5A Division.

OPEN DIVISION WATCH LISTS

GIRLS

In alphabetical order

Alemany, Brea-Olinda, Cajon, Chaminade, Corona Centennial, Etiwanda,  Fairmont Prep, Harvard-Westlake, JW North, Long Beach Millikan, Long Beach Poly, Lynwood, Mater Dei, Oaks Christian,  Orange Lutheran,  Orangewood Academy, Patriot, Roosevelt, Santa Barbara, Serra, Sierra Canyon, St. Anthony, Troy, Valencia, Valley View, Ventura, Vista Murrieta, Windward

BOYS

Bishop Montgomery, Cantwell-Sacred Heart Cathedral, Centennial (Corona), Compton, Chino Hills, Crespi, Damien, Downey, Etiwanda, Gahr,  Harvard-Westlake, Inglewood, JSerra, Los Alamitos, Lutheran (Orange),  Lynwood, Maranatha, Mater Dei, JW North, Oak Park, Long Beach Poly, Riverside Poly, Rancho Cucamonga,  Rancho Verde, Redondo Union,  Roosevelt (Eastvale), Santa Barbara, Santa Margarita, Santa Monica

BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS DIVISION 2A

1  Santa Barbara

2  Redlands East Valley

3  La Mirada

4  Lynwood

T5 Cerritos

T5 Northwood

7  Simi Valley

8  Hart

9  Dos Pueblos

10  Mayfair

11  Western

12  Royal

13  Agoura

14  Silverado

T15 Whittier

T15 Torrance

DIVISION 3AA

1  Gahr

2  Oak Park

3  Calabasas

4  Cathedral

T5 Colony

T5 Dominguez

7  Esperanza

8  San Marcos

9  Bonita

10  Los Altos

11  Buena Park

12  Palm Desert

13  Arlington

14  Pasadena

T15 Hesperia

T15 El Dorado

DIVISION 5AA

1  Sierra Canyon

2  St. Joseph/Santa Maria

3  Saddleback Valley Christian

4  Flintridge Prep

5  Brentwood

6  Blair

7  Woodcrest Christian

8  Chadwick

9  St. Margaret's

10  Yeshiva

T11 Oakwood

T11 Providence

13  Santa Clara

14  Temecula Prep

15  Linfield Christian

16  Pasadena Poly

DIVISION 5A

1  Rancho Christian

2  Capistrano Valley Christian

3  St. Bernard

4  Shalhevet

5  Valley Torah

T6 Aquinas

T6 Santa Clarita Christian

8  Orangewood Academy

9  Bishop Diego

10  Holy Martyrs

11  Rolling Hills Prep

12  Brethren Christian

13  Thacher

14  Tarbut V'Torah

15  Ribet Academy

16  Pilibos

DIVISION 6

1  Renaissance Academy

2  Price

3  Hesperia Christian

4  Lone Pine

5  Christa McAuliffe

6  Rio Hondo Prep

7  Apple Valley Christian

8  Bell-Jeff

9  Providence/Santa Barbara

10  Desert Christian Academy

11  Valley Christian/Santa Maria

12  Trona

13  Lancaster Baptist

14  Joshua Springs

15  California Lutheran

16  Besant Hill

 

GIRLS POLLS

DIVISION 1AA

1 Chaminade

2 Mater Dei

3 Long Beach Poly

4 Windward

5 Sierra Canyon

6 Santa Barbara

7 Troy

8 Vista Murrieta

9 Alemany

10 Serra

11 Etiwanda

12 Valencia/Valencia

13 Ventura

14 Orangewood Academy

15 Roosevelt

16 West Torrance

DIVISION 2AA

1 Canyon/Canyon Country

2 JW North

3 Buena

4 Woodbridge

5 Foothill

6 Oak Hills

7 Chino

8 Alta Loma

9 Newbury Park

10 Mark Keppel

11 North Torrance

12 Ontario

13 Burbank

14 Saugus

15 Tesoro

T16 Arroyo Grande

T16 Garden Grove

DIVISION 2A

1  Canyon/Anaheim

2  Norco

3  Rowland

4  Dos Pueblos

5  Redlands East Valley

6  Lawndale

7  Agoura

8  La Habra

9  Temescal Canyon

10  Whittier

11  Hart

12  Torrance

13  Tustin

T14 Temple City

T14 El Modena

15 Mayfair

DIVISION 3A

1  Oaks Christian

2  Antelope Valley

3  La Canada

4  Corona del Mar

5  Righetti

6  Cabrillo

7  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

8  Barstow

T9 South Pasadena

T9 San Luis Obispo

11  Palos Verdes

12  Leuzinger

13  South El Monte

14  Tahquitz

15  Ocean View

16  Jurupa Valley

DIVISION 4AA

1 Harvard-Westlake

2 St. Monica Catholic

3 St. Paul

T4 Marymount

T4 Rosary

6 Duarte

7 Covina

8 Flintridge Sacred Heart

T9 El Segundo

T9 St. Joseph

T11 Lompoc

T11 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

13 Estancia

14 Foothill Tech

15 St. Lucy's Priory

16 Yucca Valley

DIVISION 5AA

1 Aquinas

2 Santa Clara

3 Oxford Academy

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Loma Linda Academy

6 Mission Prep

T7 Providence

T7 Village Christian

9 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana

10 Sherman Indian

11 Rio Hondo Prep

12 Desert

13 Silver Valley

14 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

15 Western Christian

16 Calvary Chapel/Downey

DIVISION 5A

1  Bloomington Christian

2  Faith Baptist

3  Holy Martyrs

4  Avalon

5  Shalhevet

6  Calvary Murrieta

7  Bishop Diego

8  Tarbut V'Torah

9  Trinity Classical Academy

10  CSDR

11  Capistrano Valley Christian

12  Valley Christian/Santa Maria

13  St. Bernard

14  Yeshiva

15  Pilibos

16  Boron

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

