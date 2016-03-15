Dons Brandon Sanchez, Sloan Hanson Earn All-CIF D1 Soccer Honors

Boys Soccer

Midfielder Brandon Sanchez and defender Sloan Hanson of Santa Barbara High have been named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 1 soccer team.

Sanchez is a senior who has signed with Loyola Marymount while Hanson is a junior.

The pair helped Santa Barbara traverse a difficult playoff road to the Division 1 Final. The Dons defeated a solid Redondo team in the opener, won in overtime at Santa Margarita on Sanchez's third goal of the game, upset No. 1 Paramount and prevailed at No. 4 Los Alamitos on a last-minute goal in the second overtime. They lost 3-1 to Loyola in the final.

Loyola forward and Boston College-bound Elliot Smith-Hastie was named the Player of the Year and Cubs coach Chris Walter was recognized as Coach of the Year.

ALL-CIF-SS DIVISION 1 BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year —Elliot Smith-Hastie, Loyola

Coach of the Year —Chris Walter, Loyola

Player Year Position School

1 Aror Rudich 12 M Los Alamitos

2 Julian Guerrero 12 D Los Alamitos

3 Clayton Barnes 12 M Loyola

4 Adrian Lopez 12 D Loyola

5 Vincil Crenshaw 12 D Loyola

6 Elliot Smith-Hastie 12 F Loyola

7 Rola Badawiya 12 F Martin Luther King

8 Jess Fitzgerald 12 F Notre Dame

9 Masaki Kishimoto 12 M Palos Verdes

10 Riley Petit 12 D Palos Verdes

11 Bryan Ortega 11 F Paramount

12 Daniel Martinez 12 D Paramount

13 Kyle Adams 12 M Peninsula

14 Josh Stokka 12 D Royal

15 Brandon Sanchez 12 M Santa Barbara

16 Sloan Hanson 11 D Santa Barbara

17 Garret Amador 12 F Servite

18 Mark Garcia 12 GK St. Francis

19 Marcos Garcia 12 F St. John Bosco

20 Sohrab Bozorgi 12 F Ventura

21 Sergio Flores 12 F Warren

22 Richard Garcia 12 M Warren

