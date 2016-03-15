Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Dons Brandon Sanchez, Sloan Hanson Earn All-CIF D1 Soccer Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 15, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

Midfielder Brandon Sanchez and defender Sloan Hanson of Santa Barbara High have been named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 1 soccer team.

Sanchez is a senior who has signed with Loyola Marymount while Hanson is a junior.

The pair helped Santa Barbara traverse a difficult playoff road to the Division 1 Final. The Dons defeated a solid Redondo team in the opener, won in overtime at Santa Margarita on Sanchez's third goal of the game, upset No. 1 Paramount and prevailed at No. 4 Los Alamitos on a last-minute goal in the second overtime. They lost 3-1 to Loyola in the final.

Loyola forward and Boston College-bound Elliot Smith-Hastie was named the Player of the Year and Cubs coach Chris Walter was recognized as Coach of the Year.

ALL-CIF-SS DIVISION 1 BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year —Elliot Smith-Hastie, Loyola

Coach of the Year —Chris Walter, Loyola

Player Year Position School

1  Aror Rudich 12 M Los Alamitos

2  Julian Guerrero 12 D Los Alamitos

3  Clayton Barnes 12 M Loyola

4  Adrian Lopez 12 D Loyola

5  Vincil Crenshaw 12 D Loyola

6  Elliot Smith-Hastie 12 F Loyola

7  Rola Badawiya 12 F Martin Luther King

8  Jess Fitzgerald 12 F Notre Dame

9  Masaki Kishimoto 12 M Palos Verdes

10  Riley Petit 12 D Palos Verdes

11  Bryan Ortega 11 F Paramount

12  Daniel Martinez 12 D Paramount

13  Kyle Adams 12 M Peninsula

14  Josh Stokka 12 D Royal

15  Brandon Sanchez 12 M Santa Barbara

16  Sloan Hanson 11 D  Santa Barbara

17  Garret Amador 12 F Servite

18  Mark Garcia 12 GK St. Francis

19  Marcos Garcia 12 F St. John Bosco

20  Sohrab Bozorgi 12 F Ventura

21  Sergio Flores 12 F Warren

22  Richard Garcia 12 M Warren

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

