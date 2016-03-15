Dons Brandon Sanchez, Sloan Hanson Earn All-CIF D1 Soccer Honors

Midfielder Brandon Sanchez and defender Sloan Hanson of Santa Barbara High have been named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 1 soccer team.
Sanchez is a senior who has signed with Loyola Marymount while Hanson is a junior.
The pair helped Santa Barbara traverse a difficult playoff road to the Division 1 Final. The Dons defeated a solid Redondo team in the opener, won in overtime at Santa Margarita on Sanchez's third goal of the game, upset No. 1 Paramount and prevailed at No. 4 Los Alamitos on a last-minute goal in the second overtime. They lost 3-1 to Loyola in the final.
Loyola forward and Boston College-bound Elliot Smith-Hastie was named the Player of the Year and Cubs coach Chris Walter was recognized as Coach of the Year.
ALL-CIF-SS DIVISION 1 BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year —Elliot Smith-Hastie, Loyola
Coach of the Year —Chris Walter, Loyola
Player Year Position School
1 Aror Rudich 12 M Los Alamitos
2 Julian Guerrero 12 D Los Alamitos
3 Clayton Barnes 12 M Loyola
4 Adrian Lopez 12 D Loyola
5 Vincil Crenshaw 12 D Loyola
6 Elliot Smith-Hastie 12 F Loyola
7 Rola Badawiya 12 F Martin Luther King
8 Jess Fitzgerald 12 F Notre Dame
9 Masaki Kishimoto 12 M Palos Verdes
10 Riley Petit 12 D Palos Verdes
11 Bryan Ortega 11 F Paramount
12 Daniel Martinez 12 D Paramount
13 Kyle Adams 12 M Peninsula
14 Josh Stokka 12 D Royal
15 Brandon Sanchez 12 M Santa Barbara
16 Sloan Hanson 11 D Santa Barbara
17 Garret Amador 12 F Servite
18 Mark Garcia 12 GK St. Francis
19 Marcos Garcia 12 F St. John Bosco
20 Sohrab Bozorgi 12 F Ventura
21 Sergio Flores 12 F Warren
22 Richard Garcia 12 M Warren
