Dons Cash in on Free Kicks to Beat San Marcos, 3-1

Santa Barbara High capitalized on free-kick situations, scoring three first-half goals off the set pieces in beating San Marcos, 3-1, in the Channel League girls soccer opener on Thursday night at Warkentin Stadium.

“The girls came out,” Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. “All they said was beat SM at the beginning. I didn’t say anything else. They get all the credit. San Marcos is a great team and they have a lot of great players. Obviously, the girls get up for this game. They love all those girls on that team, they play with all those girls. It’s fun to have this game.”

It was a fun night for the Wolfs as Jill watched her daughters Bailey and Payton score the first two goals of the game.

Bailey Wolf collected a deflected ball after a long free kick from Kylie Schmidt into the penalty area, turned on it and shot past goalkeeper Addie Furrer for a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

Payton Wolf, Bailey’s younger sister, made it 2-0, pouncing on the ball after Alea Hyatt’s 45-yard free kick was dropped by the goalkeeper in the 24th minute.

The third goal came as a result of another long Hyatt free kick into the box. Catherine Herrell picked off the clearance and shot inside the near post for a stunning 3-0 lead in the crosstown game.

“It was fun. They beat us earlier, 3-1, (in the San Marcos Tournament over holiday break), so we wanted to come back and beat them,” said Hyatt, who initially wasn’t going to play this season because she’s taking a heavy class load in order to graduate early and head to perennial women’s soccer power University of North Carolina. She was able to rearrange her class schedule to make practices and play one last season for the Dons.

“We’re thrilled to have her,” said coach Wolf. “She’s a great player; She adds another dimension, as you can see.”

Cate Clancy had a good chance to get San Marcos on the scoreboard before halftime but her blast from 22 yards was stopped by Santa Barbara goalkeeper Katherine Hawks.

With a three-goal lead at halftime, Wolf didn’t have much to say to her team.

“I honesty shut up at halftime. ‘I don’t know what to say. Just keeping doing it,’” she said. “I’m proud of the girls, they played aggressive, they played smart. We had a lot of girls get minutes that don’t normally play.

San Marcos misfired from close range after a nice setup by Zoe Jessup early in the second half.

The Royals finally got on the board in the 58th minute on a set piece. Tasha Wood finished Sierra Palladino’s corner kick with a header over Hawkes

San Marcos came close to making it a one-goal game in the 64th minute, but Chloe Hamer’s header off a corner kick traveled just wide.

“They came out to play and we started really nervous,” said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo. “Our intensity was much better in the second half.”

