Dons, Chargers and Owls March on in CIF Volleyball

Laguna Blanca, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara all moved on in CIFplayoff matches Thursday night after enjoying first-round byes Tuesday. San Marcos battled but saw its season end at the hands ofsome poised opponents from Arroyo Grande.
TopDivision 1A seed Santa Barbara thumped Nipomo 25-11, 25-14, 25-12, showingthat its lofty rank is well-deseved. The Dons take on Upland on Saturday.
Dos Pueblos bounced back afterdropping game one to El Doroado 22-25, winning the next threegames 25-20, 27-25, 25-14. DP’s talented Wopat twins, Carlyand Sam, powered the Chargers over another pair of strong 6’2" middle-blocking sisters from El Dorado, Brittany and Meredith Crenshaw.
Laguna Blanca cruised to a win after a first-game challenge against Crossroads, 29-27,25-9, 25-17. Katie Borden, returning starter from last seson’s CIF champions, cranked out 15 kills for the Owls.
San Marcos finally surrended to a potent defense and agressive atttackfrom Arroyo Grande, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23. A game-three last stand by theRoyals, coming back from a 20-14 deficit, fell just short.
All winners press on into quarter-final rounds Saturday, with 7 p.m.games, unless otherwise arranged.
