Dons, Chargers and Owls March on in CIF Volleyball

Local teams feast and fall in playoffs' second round.

Laguna Blanca, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara all moved on in CIFplayoff matches Thursday night after enjoying first-round byes Tuesday. San Marcos battled but saw its season end at the hands ofsome poised opponents from Arroyo Grande.

TopDivision 1A seed Santa Barbara thumped Nipomo 25-11, 25-14, 25-12, showingthat its lofty rank is well-deseved. The Dons take on Upland on Saturday.