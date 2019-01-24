Dons Dominate the Pirates on Senior Night, 83-45

Santa Barbara High dominated the first two quarters on Senior Night and the No. 1-ranked Dons cruised past Santa Ynez 83-45 in a Channel League boys basketball game at J.R. Richards Gym.
The Dons led 24-8 after a quarter and 47-16 at halftime. It was the sixth straight win and 18th in 20 games for the Dons (23-3, 8-0).
Senior Jackson Hamilton scored led SBHS with 17 points and junior point guard Stephen Davis had 12. Jackson Gonzales and Will Rottman added 10 apiece on a night when 12 players got into the scorebook.
"Our defense gave us a lot of offensive opportunities which allowed us to take control of the game," said coach Dave Bregante. "It was nice to be able to play the seniors on senior night."
Santa Barbara has two regular-season games remaining -- Tuesday at San Marcos and Thursday at Lompoc.
