Girls Soccer

Dons Draw With Buena on Schmidt’s Free Kick

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 26, 2016 | 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara High’s Kylie Schmidt scored on a free kick in the second half to give the Dons a 1-1 draw against Buena on Tuesday at Peabody Stadium.

The result leaves the Dons and Bulldogs tied for second place at 2-1-2.

Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said Schmidt thought her free kick had gone over the cross bar. “But it snuck just under the crossbar and post.”

The goal was like a jolt of energy for the Dons.

“After that we played great,” Wolf said. “We were attacking everything and very aggressive.  Kylie Schmidt was amazing for us again tonight.  She battles and never quits.  With several starters injured and others on a school trip, the team really had to work hard for each other.  I am so proud of the way they played together tonight.”

Santa Barbara withstood an aggressive Buena attack in the first half.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead early in the second half.  Dons goalkeeper Katherine Hawkes got a touch on a shot and knocked it off the post. But the Bulldogs put away the rebound on a one-time shot.

"I am so proud of the way they played together tonight."

