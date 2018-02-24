Dons’ Duo of Noah Ostovany-Taylor Kleine Win Santa Barbara Doubles Invitational Title

Tennis

Noah Ostovany and Taylor Kleine of Santa Barbara High outlasted the San Marcos duo of Alexi Gill and Daniel Newton to capture the "A" Flight championship at the second annual Santa Barbara Doubles Invitational over the weekend.

Ostovany-Kleine, the No. 1 seeds, used a break in the third-set super tiebreaker and then held serve to take a 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 victory over the Royals.

"It was high quality tennis the entire match, where both teams returned serve remarkably well," said Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt. "In the end, the aggressive net play of the Dons made the difference in the match."

The tournament drew teams from De La Salle in Concord and Arroyo Grande, as well as San Marcos and Dos Pueblos.

"We are fortunate to host the two-day event, where each doubles team plays three complete matches with on-court college coaching rules," explained Echt. "There were A, B and C flights to accommodate different level players, and the tournament was a very good primer for the upcoming season."

In the B Flight, the No. 3 seed of crafty Alex Oaten and Pratik Gupta of Dos Pueblos beat the top-seeded Joey Kullmann and Isiah Sczbecki of Arroyo Grande in a third-set super tiebreaker. The Chargers rallied from a first-set defeat and won 3-6, 7-5, 13-11.

In the C flight, San Marcos' Ivar Bjork and Alex Wilson took down De La Salle's Anthony Kindy-Baillot and Daniel Von Savoye, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.