Dons get first win, 47-26, behind 395 yards, 5 TDs from Frankie Gamberdella

Junior quarterback Frank Gamberdella lit up the Santa Maria defense on Friday night, throwing for 395 yards and five touchdowns as Santa Barbara High outgunned the Saints 47-26 in a marathon non-league football game at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

Gamberdella completed 22-of-36 passes and his TDs all came in the second and third quarters, covering 27, 55, 26, 33 and 27 yards. The Dons (1-1) outscored the visitors 41-12 in the second and third periods and got some revenge for a 27-18 loss to the Saints last year.

In the middle two quarters, Gamberdella was 17-27 for 317 yards and five TDs.

“Tonight was a good game, our line did really well in the first half,” said Gamberdella. “I had time to throw and a lot of things opened up. I love throwing to Natani (Drati) and Jackson (Gonzales). Once they see that ball in the air, they know it’s theirs and I try to put it where only they can get it.”

Gonzales was Gamberdella’s favorite target, catching 10 passes for 133 yards with a 55-yard TD. Drati had four receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

After falling behind 7-0 on a 9-yard Blake Truhitte-to-Jonathan Ramos pass late in the first quarter, the Dons reeled off 26 straight points. Drati, a 6-2 speedster, took the ensuing kickoff at his own 17 and sprinted untouched up the left side for an 83-yard touchdown. Jose Lopez’s PAT kick was blocked.

Santa Maria (1-1) led 7-6 after one quarter. The Saints enjoyed a 10-1 first-down advantage in the first 12 minutes.

“We played good but we’re still making mistakes on little things that we can improve on,” said SBHS coach JT Stone. “We shot ourselves in the foot too many times tonight. We made a third-down stop and we get a facemask. We’re going to work on the little things this week.'

But Stone is pleased overall with the play of his defense, which received a boost when long-time local football coach Ralph Molina joined the coaching staff before the start of the season.

“Our defense played well. Their quarterback is one of the toughest kids we’ve ever faced. I respect him as a player. I thought he was done several times after taking some hard shots tonight.”

Truhitte completed 8-20 passes for 153 yards and three TDs but also threw two interceptions. He’s shifty and fast as a runner and he racked up 146 yards on 15 carries. The 5-6, 130-pound senior accounted for 299 of Santa Maria’s 447 yards.

Running back Robert Ruiz carried 17 times for 125 yards and a 25-yard TD in the third quarter that cut the deficit to 14 points (33-19). The Saints piled up 294 yards on the ground and outgained the Dons in total yards, 447 to 419.

SBHS amassed 417 passing yards and managed just two rushing yards on 23 tries.

“We run a spread offense and some of our pass plays are really like run plays,” said Stone. “We’re going to dink and dunk and try to create some big plays. Jackson is super on those plays and he’s only a sophomore. He’s one of the fastest guys on the team and he showed what he can do tonight.”

Drati intercepted a pass at the Santa Maria 45 with nine minutes to go in the second quarter and returned it 10 yards. For the game, he had three touchdowns (2 receiving, 1 kick return) and an interception.

The interception set the Dons up at the Santa Maria 35 and it took them just four plays to get into the end zone. On third-and-14 from the 27, Gamberdella found Phil Luce for a 27-yard TD on a post pattern. The Dons got a 2-point conversion on a pass from Gamberdella to Jacob Fornay and went ahead for good at 14-7.

Gonzales caught a screen pass on the left side and turned it into a 55-yard touchdown that boosted the lead to 20-7 with 1:18 to go in the second quarter. Lopez pooched a short kickoff toward the Dons’ bench and Santa Maria’s Phillip Becerra leaped for the ball, then tried to lateral to a teammate but fumbled.

The Dons’ Travis Ball recovered at the Saint 26. On the next play, Gamberdella fired a 26-yard scoring strike to Drati. A 2-point pass attempt failed and the Dons led 26-7 after scoring two TDs in 33 seconds.

Santa Maria went 59 yards in six plays and scored on a fourth-and-14 play with 13 seconds left in the half. Truhitte threw the ball over the last defenders and into the arms of John Rojas for a 31-yard TD. The Dons led 26-13 at intermission.

The Saints took the opening kick of the game and drove 62 yards in nine plays before Isiah Garcia fumbled at the 2-yard line. Defensive back Salomon Manzanarez pounced on the ball for the Dons and returned it to the 14-yard line.

On third-and-4, Gamberdella hooked up with Drati on their longest play of the night – a 54-yard pass and run to the Saints’ 26. Garcia’s tackle from behind saved a touchdown.

“We have to find a way to start quicker,” Stone concluded. “When we play high-caliber teams, they’re going to get on top of us and we can’t be late to respond. I don’t know if it’s the darn bus ride over here or what but I have to figure it out so we can get better.”

Santa Barbara is playing at SBCC while Peabody Stadium is being renovated.

The Dons will host Channel Islands (2-0) on Saturday with kickoff at 7 p.m. in La Playa Stadium.

