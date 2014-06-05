Santa Barbara High School’s Seniors Bask in the Moment at Graduation

[Click here for a Noozhawk gallery of graduation photos.]
As one student speaker put it, Thursday night's commencement was both a beginning and an end for seniors at Santa Barbara High School as they gathered to celebrate their graduation with family and friends.
Hundreds of students walked the track around Peabody Stadium in their olive green, gold and white robes, waving to supporters before taking their seats on the stadium's field.
Thursday night's group of graduating Dons made up the 139th class in the school's history.
The mood was celebratory, though many students wore a pin with an "NJ" on their mortarboards in honor of Nick Johnson, a SBHS grad who died this year while swimming laps in the school's pool.
Principal John Becchio praised the students for their accomplishments and encouraged them to take what they've learned to make the world a better place.
"Please use what you've learned here with us at Santa Barbara High School to go on and do something great with your life," he said.
Laine Fisher, Associated Student Body President spoke, along with seniors Jessica Gaffney, Evely Jimenez and Esmeralda Estrada, who all gave commencement addresses.
Estrada said she began high school almost overwhelmed by all the obstacles she faced. But over time, "I saw these as the moments that would make me stronger," she said, encouraging her classmates to use failure to make them stronger as well.
She'll be starting at Santa Barbara City College in the fall, saying she's "nervous and excited" to start a new chapter.
"Some poor students are graduating as Royals or Chargers tonight," she said, taking a jab at neighboring high schools, who also had their commencements on Thursday night.
Turning to her class, she said "you know who you are. We made it."
The Class of 2014 for Santa Barbara High School includes the following graduates:
