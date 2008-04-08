Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Dons Have San Marcos’ Number, at Every Level

Santa Barbara outmatches Royals, quickly sweeping every game.

By Jon Lee, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 8, 2008 | 6:34 p.m.

It was men vs. boys in the first two decisive games for Santa Barbara on Tuesday night, with jump serves and solid blocks humbling any San Marcos resistence.

In game three, the Royals mustered some strength and a 20-18 lead against the Dons’ reserves, but Andy Abayan’s jump serve run put Santa Barbara back in control for the 3-0 win. The scores were 25-7, 25-9 and 25-21.

Taylor Fauntleroy delivered six kills and four aces for the Dons, while setter Dylan Hanseth served up 13 assists.

Andrew Grimes had nine kills for the Royals, but the rest of the team together could only notch seven.

The Dons, ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 2AA, take on Dos Pueblos on Thursday to determine control in the Channel League.

Santa Barbara swept the junior varsity match 25-14 and 25-13 and swept the frosh/soph match 25-21 and 25-13.

Jon Lee coaches boys’ volleyball at San Marcos High.

 

